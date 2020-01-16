Sarah Jeffery shares sweet memory of Cameron Boyce on social media | Cameron Boyce, Sarah Jeffery

Sarah Jeffery makes our hearts swell with a very sweet memory of Cameron Boyce.

Taking on her Instagram, the 23-year-old Charmed star shared a random photo of her with Cameron, Zachary Gibson and Booboo stewart during a shooting break Descendants 3.

“Scrolling through the film … it was such a good day,” she recalls. “We all had free time and went to this local place in Victoria for the Thai food that the boys loved, then we went back and sat a little in a park on a hill. A few girls came and asked Cam for photos and of course he took them and chatted with them for probably 20 minutes. “

Sarah “They invited us to eat at the Waffle where they worked and Cam said we would try to make it out.”

“It’s really something special to have memories like that,” she added. “Cameras and phones can be distracting, but I’m so thankful that they captured so many special moments. 💙💙💙.”

See the moments below:

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB