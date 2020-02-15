[sarah-jessica-parker-in-talks-with-netflix-for-3rd-‘sex-and-the-city’-film?]

” width=”615″> (Getty Pictures)

Is Sarah Jessica Parker gearing up for a Netflix-created Sexual intercourse and the City three? That is what a person tabloid is saying this 7 days. Gossip Cop seemed into the rumor and can solely validate that it’s fake.

Parker’s Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall designed headlines in 2017 when it was noted that a 3rd Sex and the City film experienced been cancelled thanks to her refusal to indicator on. Apart from for a couple of tales filling in the specifics of the scrapped sequel, there has been minor Sexual intercourse and the Metropolis excitement considering the fact that then.

This week, nevertheless, the Nationwide Enquirer released an write-up claiming Parker is in talks with Netflix for a further movie in the franchise, this time without having Cattrall. The tabloid cites “sources” who claim that the show’s remaining a few prospects, Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, really feel that “killing off [Cattrall’s] Samantha Jones character would give the ladies a new life problem to offer with.”

That looks like a little bit of a darkish switch for a comedy franchise about romance, but it’s irrelevant as Gossip Cop has acquired the tale is fabricated. A spokesperson who’s certified to communicate on Parker’s behalf tells us on the history that the tale is “false.” Whilst Parker often expresses her affection for the franchise, like with her the latest Carrie Bradshaw-influenced “Hello Lover” heels, the Sexual intercourse and the City cast stated obviously in 2017 that no third motion picture is happening. There have been no updates given that then in the honest trade publications that ordinarily split this variety of information.

In addition, it seems that Parker is at this time busy with other perform. That involves creating her shoe line, “SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker,” exactly where the Hello there Lover pumps are flying off the shelves. She’s also starring alongside her partner, Matthew Broderick, in a revival of the Tony Award-successful perform Plaza Suite, which is earning its pre-Broadway operate in Boston and is set to open on Broadway in April. It’s apparent that Parker has her very own jobs that don’t contain acquiring with each other with Netflix for a Sexual intercourse and the Town Minus 1.

This is not the very first time fictitious rumors have surfaced about the iconic franchise. In 2017, HollywoodLife published a related report stating that Parker was pushing to go forward with a 3rd film without having Cattrall’s involvement. The next yr, Star claimed Parker was teaming up with Lena Dunham for a collection reboot. In January 2019, the Countrywide Enquirer pushed the opposite rumor to the a person they are putting out now – that Cattrall was reconsidering signing on for the third movie. Gossip Cop debunked all of these promises as false. Sorry, Sexual intercourse and the City followers – it’s continue to not happening.