[sarah-jessica-parker,-matthew-broderick-dine-with-john-slattery,-talia-balsam-in-town]

Allow Sarah Jessica Parker take in cake. It appears that the actress, who’s been in town for her pre-Broadway operate at the Emerson Colonial Theatre, sat down to a star-studded dinner and dessert at The Palm Boston on Sunday night time.

“An night write-up display with friends who traveled north up the Japanese Seaboard to be our viewers at (“Plaza Suite”),” Parker wrote on Instagram along with a photograph of a piece of decadent chocolate cake beside a glass of pink wine. “This cake is correctly symbolic of all the celebrations, markings of openings, birthdays, milestones both equally bittersweet and joyful.”

“A bounty of recollections courtesy of our expensive, a single in a million (Bruce Bozzi) who normally presented unparalleled hospitality and cheer,” her write-up ongoing, in acknowledgement of the chain getting set up for sale final month. “(Bruce Bozzi) you and your family’s many years of devotion to your prospects will usually be among my most most loved and cherished reminiscences. Onward and with gratitude, Your Smokey.”

SJP wasn’t the only well-known confront to be getting part in this weekend’s dinner.

The Palm Boston shared its own photo of the star posed alongside the relaxation of her supper companions, together with spouse and present-day on-stage co-star Matthew Broderick, as very well as fellow celeb electric power couple John Slattery and Talia Balsam, who look to have taken a educate up to the Hub and also strike up spots like the Brattle Guide Shop in Downtown Crossing and the Boston Frequent.

Parker of study course has an HBO background with each Slattery and Balsam. Boston-born Slattery acted reverse her in “Sex and the City”, playing Carrie Bradshaw’s politico appreciate desire Bill Kelley. Meanwhile, Balsam assumed the job of Dallas, near pal to Parker’s guide character of Frances, in the exhibit “Divorce”.