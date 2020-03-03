sarah-lawrence-sexual-intercourse-trafficker-made-$2-million-forcing-target-into-prostitution

Larry Ray is accused of functioning a secret sex ring at the elite school

Lawrence Ray, the Sarah Lawrence father or mother accused of extorting and abusing his daughters’ friends and friends in a Nxivm-like sex ring on the elite campus, reportedly created virtually $two million in just two a long time by forcing just one of his victims into prostitution.

In court on Monday, the prosecution exposed Ray had held documents of the funds he’d taken from his sufferer, the New York Write-up documented. The unnamed sufferer reportedly handed around $700,000 in 2017, adopted by far more than $one million the following year, the prosecution stated. Ray reportedly saved ledgers detailing the dates and amounts of the funds payments he gathered from the sufferer, which prosecutors have matched to text messages despatched by Ray and his associates.

Information of the horrific goings on at Sarah Lawrence initial became general public knowledge past year when the Slice printed a element exposing Ray’s crimes. Ray was arrested final month on costs of indoctrination and exploitation, participating in sexual intercourse trafficking, extortion and forced labor.

On his February arrest in Piscataway, New Jersey, the con man was reportedly found in mattress with yet another alleged woman target — a former higher education roommate of his daughter. Ray, who was the lawful “guardian” of that female, pressured the unknown victim to have interaction in sexual intercourse with other guys though he filmed and berated her, according to the prosecution.

