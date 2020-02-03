Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr celebrate the 20th anniversary of their first date

(CNN) – Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. celebrate 20 years together thanks to a mutual friend who got them on their feet.

On Saturday, Gellar thanked her friend for not having made it to dinner 20 years ago, where the three planned to catch up with her. The girlfriend’s no-show enabled her and Prinze to establish a closer connection, Gellar said on Instagram.

One thing led to another … he thought she was all … and the rest is history.

“Twenty years ago this week, my friend @realfreddieprinze and I were supposed to have dinner with a friend from out of town. This friend missed her flight, but we decided to meet and catch up anyway,” wrote 42 -year-old actress.

Before this fateful dinner, Geller and Prinze met on the set of the 1997 thriller, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and became quick friends. The couple have been married for 17 years and have two children together, ten-year-old Charlotte and seven-year-old Rocky.

“Now, 20 years together, 17 plus married and two children, we’re still going to this restaurant for dinner. So thank you @ sloaney77 for not showing up for dinner.

“We’re still going to this restaurant for dinner,” added Geller in her post.

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

