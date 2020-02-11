Sarah Ristevski breaks the silence about Mother Karen’s death, support for the father

Sarah Ristevski spoke about her mother’s death for the first time, revealing that she asked her murderous father at least once if he was responsible for it.

“I can’t get it out of my head,” says the 24-year-old in a trailer for the upcoming 60-minute interview, which will be broadcast on Sunday.

New Zealander Karen Ristevski, 47, disappeared from the Avondale Heights family home in Melbourne on June 29, 2016. Eight months later, her crumbled body was discovered in the scrubland of Mount Macedon Regional Park.

Borce Ristevski, her 27-year-old husband, initially denied participation and carried her coffin to her funeral, news.com.au reports

But the 55-year-old confessed to her homicide in March last year when he was due to stand trial.

Ristevski was detained for nine years for the murder. In December, his sentence was increased to 13 years after he refused to reveal why or how he killed his wife.

But Sarah continued to stand by him.

She wrote a luminous reference for him that followed his conviction and described him as a “loving”, “caring” and “protective” father who “would always help the mother”.

“Sure you asked your father, did you do that? Did you ask him that? Did you kill my mother?” Liz Hayes asks Sarah in an interview.

“Even after he was charged, you ask him: Dad did you do that?” She adds. “I think people need to know.”

Sarah grimaces and replies, “I asked him if he had anything to do with it.”

‘I want to know’

Sarah was heard interviewing her father in a telephone conversation that the police recorded in 2016 with a listening device.

She wanted to know why he had switched off his phone for two hours as he drove past Digger’s rest towards Mount Macedon on the day her mother was missing.

“Do you know what I want to know?” She said.

“You are out of the house for two hours, your phone is off for two hours. You drove and you turned off your phone. You were dependent on the Calder (freeway). So you drove?”

The place where Karen Ristevski’s body was found on Mount Macedon. Photo / News Ltd

But Ristevski distracted the question and told Sarah that he was beaten up by police officers who had no other credible evidence.

“This is what (the police) is trying to plant out there, Sarah,” he said.

“That doesn’t make sense,” she replied.

“Nothing makes sense,” he said.

Last year, a criminal profiler wrote a letter to Victoria’s prosecutor alleging that Sarah was a “victim of forced control”.

“Sarah, Karen’s daughter, declined to write an impact assessment for the victim, an impact assessment that her mother was brutally killed by her father,” Ms. Richards wrote.

“Her voice over the effects of the brutal murder of her mother cannot be heard, even though she was close to her mother. She has undoubtedly come into conflict, but this is also revealing. Instead, she wrote a shining reference for her father – a man who lied to them and everyone else.

“That doesn’t make much sense unless it is understood that she too is under his spell, which shows his ability to manipulate and control the people around him. Forced control also affects children.”