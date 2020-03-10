Sarasota County increases law enforcement existence forward of spring break

SIESTA Essential, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is getting ready for spring crack, expecting students and travellers to converge on their well known beach locations and amusement districts until April.

“There is certainly a massive influx of men and women for the duration of spring break. We are a person of the very best shorelines in the nation, there are a good deal of people who arrive to this area” Sarasota County Sgt. Arik Smith mentioned. “So at the sheriff’s office environment, we attempt to make a minor bit even bigger of a existence out right here to aid protect against crimes of option.”

The department announced Tuesday it will enhance its crime prevention initiatives and law enforcement presence, including mounted patrol.

“With the quantity of people coming to these types of a smaller space, of class you will have an improve of disturbances in the parking good deal, thefts on the beach, thefts from motor autos,” reported Smith. “You will see deputies on four-wheelers, you will see more presence from the patrol portion of the sheriff’s office environment out on Siesta Vital, alongside with the mounted patrol unit will be out on horseback.”

Electronic signs with recommendations on how to lessen the possibility of theft will also be put in in the course of the county. Travelers and beachgoers will see signals that read “Be Beach front Smart” and “Lock Up Precious Items.”

Deputies will also distribute “Beach Smart” cards with various safety tips like:

Become familiar with your surroundings which include close by streets and landmarks

Continue to keep valuables out of sight by locking them in the trunk or hotel room harmless

Generally have wallets, purses, room and car keys securely

Lock the doorways and windows at your resort and constantly lock your vehicle

Obey site visitors alerts and pace limits, stay away from any interruptions

Make the most of crosswalks and sidewalks, and make your existence recognised to motorists

Never market your plans to strangers – in human being or on the net

Keep with your group and in no way go away with a stranger

Preserve your consume in sight and never ever accept open up beverages from men and women you do not know

Have a specified driver or make the most of a taxi services

Be observant and report any and all suspicious exercise

Spring break in Sarasota also coincides with two big activities: The Sarasota County Honest and spring schooling baseball. The sheriff’s office plans to increase its crime prevention efforts for individuals events as nicely.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office can be arrived at by dialing 911 or on its non-crisis line at (941) 316-1201.

Most current WFLA+ HEADLINES: