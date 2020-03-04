Sarasota County infant dies after mother falls asleep breastfeeding, police say

Nellie McDonald
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman’s 5-month-old child died after the mother said she fell asleep while breastfeeding Tuesday.

The North Port police and fire departments responded to the woman’s home on Minardi Street Tuesday morning around 4: 10 in reference to an unconscious child. Unfortunately, the child could not be revived.

The mother told police she fell asleep while breastfeeding and woke up to find the infant not breathing.

The North Port Police Department is currently working with the Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office to investigate the incident.

