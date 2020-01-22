Sarasota man with 40 cases of child pornography

(Photo: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

SARASOTA, Florida (WFLA) – Police say a Sarasota man has been exposed to numerous cases of child pornography after finding more than 100 pictures of children on his computer.

According to the police, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children learned that someone in Sarasota had downloaded two pornographic pictures of children.

According to the police, investigators were able to trace the images back to an IP address from Scott Johnston (47).

The investigators, together with a SWAT team, executed a search warrant at his home on January 21 and discovered more than 100 pornographic images of children on Johnston’s computer.

“The other tenants (at Johnston) had no idea what was going on and were shocked at why the police were in the house,” the police wrote in the report. “They were all cooperative with their passwords on their devices.”

According to police, Johnston later admitted to using several child pornography search and download applications.

Johnston was arrested in 40 cases of child pornography and sent to Sarasota Prison.

One of the victims is unlikely to be from the Tampa Bay area. However, the authorities are asking people with information about the case to call Detective Megan Buck at 941-263-6067 or to leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.

