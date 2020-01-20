Sarasota woman victim of gift card fraud, discovers card drained from money

SARASOTA, Florida (WFLA) – Better Call Behnken helped a victim of gift card fraud get their money back.

Sarasota-based Vanessa Langley said she bought her daughter a $ 70 Penney gift card for Christmas. Langley bought the card at Sarasota Square Mall to help her daughter buy gifts for her disabled son.

But when her daughter arrived at the cash register, she found out that the card had $ 0 credit. She called her mother.

“She said,” Mom, I’m very worried because I have all that stuff on the counter and I’m really embarrassed because I can’t pay for it, “Langley said.

When she continued to run the business, she was informed that the money had been diverted to a “mystery card”. The Mystery Card was used in a Tampa store while Langley was in the Sarasota store requesting an investigation.

“She said the card was issued this afternoon,” said Langley. “And I said, how on earth could I complain here and give out the card at the same time?”

Langley said that J.C. Penney told her to “consider it a loss of money” and “keep going”.

So she knew that she would call Behnken better. A spokeswoman for J.C. Penney replied immediately and offered to help. Langley received a call from a manager and was offered $ 100, more than the $ 70 she originally spent.

In the meantime, Langley submitted a report to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and said she still wanted to find out how her money disappeared at all.

LAST STORIES: