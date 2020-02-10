Sarawak adopts Putrajaya’s guidelines for Singapore visitors to Malaysia

Contractors and workers pass a thermal scanner as part of the precaution against the corona virus outbreak during a media preview of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore on February 9, 2020. – Reuters image

KUCHING, February 10 – Singaporeans visiting Sarawak must take precautions recommended by the Department of Health to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee secretariat said that evening.

The Secretariat issued the statement to answer the questions it had received that afternoon when Chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah announced a 14-day self-quarantine for those who had visited Singapore before arriving in Sarawak.

“The ministry’s guidelines state that it is the responsibility of the organizers to ensure that the necessary precautions are followed when people come to events or shows,” the secretariat said.

The guidelines were said to imply that people who are uncomfortable do not visit the state for an event, meeting, convention, conference or other event.

It is said that those who get sick during such events must immediately seek medical attention and avoid shaking hands or physical contact with other participants.

“You should consider introducing alternative greetings,” advised the secretariat.

The other guidelines stipulate that organizers provide respirators for people with respiratory problems before entering, introduce hand disinfectants before and after the entry points and, if possible, carry out a temperature check.

The Secretariat also advised the organizers to increase the frequency of cleaning common areas such as washrooms, registration and payment counters, and dining areas.

“The organizers must also keep a registration list of all participants,” said the secretariat.

Uggah, who is also the deputy prime minister, said today that the policies imposed on someone after a visit to Singapore came into force immediately. DORSCON) Orange Warning – The second highest warning level to indicate the severity of the disease and how to contain it.

Uggah said the cases in Singapore affected even people who hadn’t been to China, such as taxi drivers and churchgoers.