Sarawak calls for early elections? | Malaysia

Sarawak’s Prime Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg answered the reporters’ questions at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Kuching on January 6, 2020. – Bernama pic

LIMBANG, Feb. 2 – Prime Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg hinted today that state elections may be scheduled before the next Sarawak State Legislative Assembly expires next year.

“I don’t know when the drum will sound, but the time for the Maghrib prayer has come. We are just waiting for the drum sound,” he said at the start of the northern zone, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Abang Johari, who is also GPS chairman and president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB), assured people that only GPS can protect and defend the state.

“However, I am confident that only those responsible for GPS know what people want and want.

“If God wants, only the responsible leadership of GPS will change the state gently and peacefully,” he said.

Sarawak last held its election for the 82 seats in the Sarawak Assembly on May 7, 2016.

The former Barisan Nasional (now GPS) won 72 of the 82 seats, while the rest of Pakatan Harapan (PH) won.

The current Sarawak State Assembly will automatically expire on September 2021 if the state election has not yet been scheduled.

GPS was founded shortly after the 14th general election in 2018 by four former BN parties – PBB, PRS, SUPP and PDP – after the coalition’s defeat against PH.

On another matter, Abang Johari said he had the news about Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad read that science and math should be taught in English.

“We implemented this at the beginning of the year. However, there are people who disagree.

“There is a Pakistani party that disagrees with the prime minister that English is used for science and math in schools.

“We in Sarawak are very practical. We know that English is important to acquire knowledge, ”he said.

However, the prime minister said that the state government should not override Bahasa Melayu as it is the official language of the country.

,