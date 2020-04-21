Sarawak checking over 138,000 migrant employees for Covid-19 | Malaysia

Wellness employees exam a international employee for Covid-19 at Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, April 21 — The Manpower Office and the Occupational Security and Well being Office are checking the welfare and health and fitness of the 138,183 foreign personnel in Sarawak to make sure that they do not contract the coronavirus condition (Covid-19), the condition Catastrophe Administration Committee (SDMC) stated nowadays.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah explained it was essential to observe this team carefully as the state government did not want yet another key Covid-19 cluster to emerge later.

“We have recognized that in Singapore, and that is why we are observing whether they are doing the job in the oil palm plantations as well as in other industries,” he explained in his day by day media briefing on the Covid-19 predicament in Sarawak.

Requested to comment on reports that the Brunei authorities has purchased all foreigners arriving there from April 16 to pay back B$1,000 (RM3,075) each individual for mandatory Covid-19 testing, Uggah it need to not be an problem for Sarawakians transiting by Brunei to go to Limbang and Lawas.

“We have not been knowledgeable at the instant. I believe our collaboration with Brunei is very near, we trade information and facts,” he stated. “We get the job done out on a policy which offers the least inconveniences to equally sides.”

“We have been neighbours for a really very long time, not just neighbours but also very fantastic neighbours.

“So, in the course of this tough time, we really do not give troubles to every other,” he claimed.

Brunei’s Minister of Well being Datuk Seri Setia Dr Mohd Isham Jaafar had told reporters that the price tag of the exam was in addition to the lodging price of self-isolation for 14 days.

Isham, having said that, explained that procedure for foreigners with Covid-19 good would be absolutely free.