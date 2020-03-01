[sarawak-cm,-dcm-pay-back-courtesy-simply-call-to-new-pm-muhyiddin]

Sarawak Main Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg comes at Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s home in Kuala Lumpur March one, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 – Sarawak Main Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg and his deputy, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, equally arrived at Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s private residence for an informal stop by these days.

The GPS lawmakers arrived at all-around 6.10pm with a smaller entourage and a police escort.

The pair greeted the media but would not disclose the objective of their pay a visit to before moving into the PM’s house.

The GPS coalition is thought to have sided with Muhyiddin in his contest with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be PM, enabling him to encourage Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billal Shah that he has the help of the bulk in Parliament.

The shift fixed Malaysia’s 7 days-lengthy political disaster induced by Dr Mahathir’s sudden resignation as the PM and Bersatu’s departure from Pakatan Harapan.

Muhyiddin went on to deliver Bersatu into an alliance with former rivals Umno and PAS, among some others, to form a new federal government under the auspices of the informal Perikatan Nasional coalition.

The coalition’s title is a nod at the Alliance Occasion (Parti Perikatan) that was the predecessor to Barisan Nasional.

The majority of Bersatu remained with Muhyiddin, but Dr Mahathir nevertheless has pockets of help in the celebration.

PH proceeds to dispute the amount of Muhyiddin’s guidance amid federal lawmakers and is in search of an crisis parliamentary sitting to check this.

The coalition claimed that Dr Mahathir continue to enjoyed the support of 112 MPs — the absolute bare minimum for a easy the vast majority in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat.