Sarawak CM: GPS focused on state affairs, not who will be the next PM Malaysia

Sarawak’s Prime Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg talks to reporters in Kuching on May 13, 2018. – Bernama pic

SIBU, February 8 – Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will not interfere in the debate over whether Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad will remain as Prime Minister or whether he should let PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim take the lead, whose chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said tonight.

“We are independent. We don’t go aside, but when the day of national interest comes, that’s when we decide.

“We have to make the right decision after careful study (for each invitation),” said the Prime Minister at Chap Goh Mei’s meeting at the Sibu branch of the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

“Now they know the value of GPS. But I can tell you that we give Sarawak priority first.

“There are many stories going on on the Malaysian peninsula. There are people who want the Prime Minister to stay on the ball and others who want him to be replaced by another leader, ”he said.

He said the GPS name was mentioned by both sides.

Abang Johari said what is important is that Sarawak needs to strengthen itself.

“We work hard, we unite and then implement our plans for Sarawak,” he added.

Abang Johari, who is also Minister of State for Finance and Economic Planning, said that this year’s state budget has provided huge funds for development.

“We will upgrade our electricity and water supply, improve our road connections and build bridges.

“All of this will boost our economy. For our gross domestic product (GDP), growth of five to six percent is expected this year, which is better than the forecast for Malaysia, ”he added.

He said Sarawak had a bright future and was well on the way to achieving the goal of becoming an industrialized country in 2030.