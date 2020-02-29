[sarawak-dap-appeals-to-gps-to-assist-reduce-extremists-and-spiritual-bigots-from-seizing-energy]

Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen stated GPS leaders ought to place aside all previous political distinctions and function together to help save the state from going down the route of destruction. ― Photograph by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Feb 29 — Sarawak DAP now appealed to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to enable preserve the Pakatan Harapan (PH) governing administration and protect against extremists and spiritual bigots from seizing energy as a result of their backdoor operation.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen claimed GPS leaders ought to put aside all past political dissimilarities they have with Pakatan and work with each other to preserve the region from heading down the route of destruction.

“On the part of DAP Sarawak, we are ready to make concessions and place apart all our variances to operate collectively with GPS in the curiosity of our nation,” he explained in a assertion.

He explained GPS need to make a final decision to pick amongst heading together with the kleptocrat and spiritual bigot coalition of Umno and PAS or protect the progressive coalition of Pakatan.

“After a week of political turmoil in Malaysia, it now boils down to two political coalitions with GPS and Parti Warisan Sabah holding the critical to federal governing administration.

“Like all ideal-minded Malaysians, I shiver at the considered of the Umno and PAS coalition getting to be the federal authorities of Malaysia.

“It is a combination of kleptocrats and religious bigots who will bring complete destruction to the complete nation and our future generations,” Chong, who is also the previous deputy minister of domestic trade and buyer affairs, explained.