[sarawak-govt-delivers-animal-command-cars-to-area-authorities-to-control-rabies]

Staff from the Kuching South City Council elevate a cage containing a stray canine throughout an operation to control the rabies outbreak in Kuching July 24, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, March four — The Sarawak govt these days handed about 26 models of animal command vehicles, truly worth RM3.37 million, for use by nearby governing administration authorities, million whole animal control vehicles for use by the 26 Regional Authorities (PBT) in the point out, specifically to curb the unfold of rabies.

The autos, which experienced been modified for the goal, have been handed about to the 26 neighborhood federal government authorities in Sarawak by the Condition Neighborhood Govt and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian in a ceremony at the Kuching Selatan Town Council Developing in this article.

Before in his speech, Dr Sim said the general public also played an crucial function in endeavours to curb the spread of rabies, in which a overall of 22 situations, like 21 deaths, have been recorded in the point out amongst 2017 and 2019.

“One of the approaches that the public can engage in their job is to steer clear of feeding stray dogs, when food items stall operators must dispose of their food waste at suitable places that are not available to the animals,” he claimed

He explained Sarawak recorded an ordinary of up to 300 cases of dog bites a month and advised people who have been bitten by to instantly get anti-rabies injection which is obtainable for free of charge at authorities hospitals. — Bernama