[sarawak-law-enforcement-receive-a-few-stories-on-shifting-sworn-statements]

Sarawak law enforcement have received 3 stories on promises of corruption more than changing sworn statements by users of parliament in the state following the political crisis in the state in the past just one week. ― Photo by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, March 2 — Sarawak police have been given a few reports on promises of corruption over modifying sworn statements by users of parliament in the condition following the political disaster in the region in the past one particular week.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail stated law enforcement had obtained reviews from three people at 8pm yesterday.

In accordance to Aidi, the law enforcement experiences referred to the exact MPs who allegedly transformed their sworn statements.

“However, we are continue to investigating. We have also referred the studies to Bukit Aman for further more steps,” he informed reporters just after checking out the Sarawak Typical Functions Drive Brigade headquarters here these days.

Meanwhile, Aidi suggested the individuals not compose or unfold concerns which could raise rigidity or individuals categorised as slanderous and seditious on social media.

“So much, the scenario in Sarawak is still under control and we have not received any seditious reports this kind of as insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah,” he explained. — Bernama