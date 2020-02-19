[sarawak-pakatan-main-denies-cm’s-statements-about-university-restore-offer]

Sarawak Pakatan Harapan chairman Chong Chieng Jen speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur April 8, 2019. — Photograph by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, Feb 19 — Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Chong Chieng Jen nowadays denied Main Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg’s allegation that Putrajaya reneged on an arrangement to deal with dilapidated universities in the condition.

He reported Abang Johari must have requested the state’s General public Operate Office (PWD) about the progress or hold off in repairs ahead of accusing the federal govt.

“The repair will work from the RM350 million allocation was correct from the commencing managed by the point out PWD and the 37 educational facilities to be fixed were being also picked by the point out governing administration,” he explained in a statement this evening.

Yesterday, the chief minister accused Putrajaya of reneging on the settlement to fix dilapidated educational facilities even with the RM700 million advance repayments by the point out federal government on financial loans it owed to the federal authorities.

He had claimed not a solitary dilapidated school has been set.

The chief minister said the first mortgage reimbursement was made very last 12 months though a different RM350 million on February 7 this yr.

Below the settlement with Putrajaya, the point out govt would make advance payments for RM1 billion of its financial loans with Putrajaya.

Chong, who is also the Sarawak DAP chairman and deputy minister of domestic trade and purchaser affairs, reported the Ministry of Finance (MoF) issued a letter on August 5 very last yr authorising the Ministry of Schooling (MoE) to carry out the preparatory do the job on the implementation of restore of the dilapidated colleges jobs in Sarawak.

He mentioned MoE issued a letter the adhering to working day informing the Will work Ministry to go in advance with the planning for the implementation of restore is effective of dilapidated educational institutions jobs.

“A fast test with the point out PWD yesterday on the repair assignments of the 37 dilapidated faculties discovered that two faculty projects have been awarded tender on January 14 this calendar year.

“Work has started and according to the contract, the repair service perform is envisioned to be accomplished in July, 2021,” he mentioned.

Chong mentioned 4 university tasks have been awarded five times back and envisioned to be done in August next yr.

He said 15 faculty initiatives will be awarded in March 2020 and expected to be done in September 2021.

He mentioned tenders will be termed future thirty day period on a different 16 school projects immediately after the condition PWD and condition Instruction Division have reviewed their value and scope.

“The awards of the tenders for these 16 schools are expected to be in May perhaps, 2020 and function predicted to be done in November up coming calendar year,” he stated.

“Looking at the progress of these 37 college fix assignments, I do not feel that the state PWD is delaying the jobs to sabotage federal-funded assignments,” he claimed.