Sarawak plans to postpone the launch of direct flights between Kuching and Haikou Malaysia

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah

KUCHING, January 26 – Sarawak plans to temporarily postpone the start of direct flights from Kuching to Haikou [China] via Hainan Airlines due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in 2019.

Sarawak’s Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, said flights should start in April or May, with the Minister himself traveling to Hainan – the province in which Haikou is located in February sign the flight agreement.

He said this when he came today for a Chinese New Year visit as part of a delegation led by Prime Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg. – Bernama