Sarawak says math and science in English are not a problem Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, February 2 – Sarawak has no problem teaching mathematics and science in schools in English if the federal government chooses to use English as the language medium for these two subjects, said a Minister of State from Sarawak.

Sarukak’s Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research, Datuk Seri Michael Manyin Jawong, reportedly said that Sarawak is currently the only country in the country to use English to teach the two subjects to elementary school students since January.

“Yes, we are already using English to teach math and science starting this month. So there is no problem for us. I doubt that he (Dr. Mahathir) can convince the parents (in other parts of the country) as he did in the past, ”the local daily The Borneo Post quoted him on Friday. Mahathir Mohamad, who recently announced that English will be used to teach the two subjects.

His ministry and the Sarawak Education Department have reportedly been closely monitoring the launch of the program, which aims to teach the two subjects in English for the first six months.

He announced last November that the Sarawak government had previously spent RM 11 million on the program to teach first-class students to state primary schools in English from January 1, 2020

The funds covered the cost of training over 2,800 teachers and the cost of printing books and materials.

The program includes 1,026 state elementary schools, but excluding 220 national elementary schools that have chosen not to teach the two subjects in English this year.

In August last year, Sarawak’s Deputy Minister of Education and Technological Research, Annuar Rapaee, told Borneo Post that the Prime Minister of Sarawak had agreed to the proposal by then Minister of Education Maszlee Malik to make the state the first Malaysian state to do both subjects Taught English.

Annuar had also reportedly said Sarawak had decided not to rush this measure and only implement it at the lowest level of first grade in elementary schools to prevent the previous PPSMI directive from being implemented nationwide in elementary school and in the United States was again unsuccessful, with teachers unwilling to use English for both subjects.

On Friday, Dr. Mahathir in a video of his Thursday meeting with Ministry of Education officials that English would be used for both math and science classes.

The previous PPSMI policy was implemented in 2003 during the first term of Dr. Mahathir was introduced as Prime Minister, with mixed political responses and eventually expanded to all levels of the national school system in 2007.

The PPSMI policy was later abolished in 2012 and was replaced by the then Education Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin with the policy “Support Bahasa Malaysia and Strengthen the English Language” (MBMMBI).

