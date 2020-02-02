Sarawak wants to bring back human skeletons that were unearthed in the Niah caves from the United States to Malaysia

Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Art, Culture, Youth and Sports, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, said the skeletons were kept at the University of Florida. – Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 10 / PRNewswire / – The Department of Tourism, Art, Culture, Youth, and Sports in Sarawak plans to return more than 100 human skeletons, some 40,000 years old, which have been excavated from Niah caves and are currently to be found in Florida next month at the latest ( USA).

Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the skeletons would be kept at the University of Florida and he would be there to arrange the delivery of the bones to Sarawak.

“It is hoped that the old human skeletons will be brought here in February or March (Sarawak),” he said in his speech when he led the 5th annual Ponggal Harvest Festival, which is now being held by the Malaysia Hindu Sangam in Sarawak was organized in Tebingan Kuching.

He said the old bones were found in the Niah Caves when the first curator of the Sarawak Museum, Tom Harisson, did excavation work in the cave between 1957 and 1967, but Sarawak had no university at the time to continue the discovery to explore.

At the western entrance of the Niah Caves, more than 200 ancient human skeletons were found, of which 122 were shipped to the University of Nevada in the United States for research.

Abdul Karim said the University of Nevada later sent the bones to the University of Florida, which was also interested in researching the skeletons, and then kept them there after graduation.

“Fortunately, when we checked our archives, the bones were on loan (to a US university) and we wrote to them that we wanted them to be returned,” he said.

He said more than 100 ancient human bones may be on display in the newly completed Sarawak museum complex, which is currently under renovation and is expected to open later this year. – Bernama