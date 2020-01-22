Sarecens: all details of payments that violate the Premier League salary limit are revealed

% MINIFYHTMLde94a5485cd83a77ce535977ca42980811%

Full details of the salary limit violations that led to the demise of the Saracens from the Premier League were revealed in a 103-page report obtained by Sky News.

The Saracens, the club that won the Rugby Union Premier League in four of the last five seasons, had already docked 35 points and fined £ 5.3 million in November last year for breaking the £ 7 million salary limit from Premiership Rugby.

But this week’s news that they will be relegated to the championship at the end of this season has turned English rugby on its axis, with the future of some of its most important stars, including English captain Owen Farrell shrouded in uncertainty. .

2:28 Saracens rugby director Mark McCall says that international players within the team have made their intentions clear after the decline of the Premier League club.

Now Sky News has revealed the exact details of the violations that led to unprecedented punishment in British sport, with the most significant violation of the rules regarding joint ventures involving the stars of England Maro Itoje, Billy and Mako Vunipola and the former English player Chris Ashton

There is no suggestion that one of these players knew anything about the violations of the salary limits that are taking place.

The disciplinary court, led by Lord Dyson, accepted that violations of regulations by the Saracens were “not intentional,” and had discouraged their descent in the belief that it would be a disproportionate punishment.

But they did discover that the Saracens had violated the rules several times at a cost that ranged from £ 511.92 to £ 800,000.

Nigel Wray resigned earlier this month as president of the Saracens

It was discovered that the Saracens had exceeded the salary limit in three consecutive seasons.

In 2016/17 the Saracens spent more than £ 1.1 million, in 2017/18 it was just over £ 98,000 and in 2018/19 they were £ 906,000.

It was discovered that the owner of the Saracens, Nigel Wray, who resigned as president of the club earlier this month, made payments totaling £ 1.3 million by participating in players’ joint ventures.

Mako Vunipola (right) and his brother Billy Vunipola benefited from payments that did not meet the salary limit

The brothers Billy and Mako Vunipola, who were part of the English team last year during the World Cup in Japan, received £ 450,000 between them. Richard Wrigglesworth, 36, has been playing for Saracens since 2010 and received £ 220,000, while Maro Itoje received £ 250,000.

In the case of Vunipolas, a house was purchased by a company known as Vuniprop, financed 66 percent by Vunipolas and 33 percent by an interest-free loan from Wray. Extension costs were also supplied, without interest, by Wray.

It is understood that the defense of the Saracens was that Wray considered these payments as capital investments and if they were declared as such, rather than as management loans, on the advice of an accountant, they would have been approved by the manager of the salary capital.

In his testimony, Mr. Wray said that these payments were “commercial transactions in good faith with different players, based on the merit of those investments, and not, as PRL suggests, to give players an extra reward for playing his rugby in the club “

The report points to a breach of the salary limit in relation to an excessive expense of £ 871,000 by Wray and two other directors who purchase shares in the Maro Itoje image rights company

Another accusation was that England and the Saracens locked up Maro Itoje, one of the biggest stars in the game, to receive a three-year sum of £ 30,000, £ 30,000, £ 35,000 for a catering company associated with the Saracens based in Saracens, who provided all hospitality on the grounds of Allianz Park and was directed by the daughter of the president, Lucy Wray.

The report noted that there was no evidence that Itoje had attended a hospitality event and had not been paid per event, so this is a salary payment and not a commercial agreement. However, the Saracens would say that this was a commercial agreement from an independent company that is similar to what they have with many current and former players.

1:46 Owen Farrell says that his fellow Saracens and England have received sufficient clarity to ensure that they are fully focused on the Six Nations.

The report also points to a violation of the salary limit with regard to what they said was an excessive expense of £ 871,000 by Wray and two other directors who bought shares in the Maro Itoje image rights company.

They paid 1.6 million pounds for a 30% interest in the Maro Itoje image rights company, according to a PwC assessment. But Premiership rugby said the shares were only worth £ 800,000 according to a valuation by another accounting firm.

Premiership Rugby said the Saracens were paying too much for Itoje’s image rights because they paid him poorly with a normal salary so that the club could fall below the salary limit.

Chris Ashton, now with Sale Sharks, left Saracens in 2017

It was also discovered that the Saracens had exceeded the £ 319,600.76 salary limit on a property purchased by a former player Chris Ashton.

The report, prepared by Sport Resolutions, an independent dispute resolution service, said Ashton paid 80 percent of a £ 1.4 million home, while Wray and another director paid 20 percent of the property.

The suggestion was that this was an advantage and equivalent to the salary in kind. But it is understood that the defense of the Saracens was that Ashton left the Saracens shortly after this property was purchased, meaning that it could not be an advantage for the Saracens.

It is understood that the Saracens have investigated the option of appealing the original decision in November, which resulted in a fine of £ 5.3 million and a deduction of 35 points.

Richard Wigglesworth benefited from payments that exceed the salary limit

It is assumed that at the end of this season the club did not object to an investigative audit, but to a triennial retrospective audit that claimed it would be unfair, in the club’s opinion, if the same check were not applied. every club in the Premier League.

The panel advised against the descent of the Saracens and said in their decision: “We accept that the infringements were not intentional, but in our opinion they were careless. We find that imposing a deduction of 70 points in a salary year disproportionate has been and is not required to meet the underlying purpose of the relegations. “

1:08 Exeter Chiefs rugby director Rob Baxter says the club will consider hiring Saracen players if they are available after their Premier League descent.

The Saracens had asked to make the report public after Premiership Rugby initially said the club had requested confidentiality. “Premiership Rugby appreciates the decision of the Saracens to withdraw their earlier objection to the publication of the decision of Lord Dyson,” said a spokesperson, “These objections were expressed in the strongest terms and in writing on behalf of the club by their lawyers, quot ;

“We believe that the publication of the decision regarding previous violations of the Saracens of the salary limit is an important step to maintain confidence in our application of regulations and the disciplinary process.”