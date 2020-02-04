Sars stung the world economy. Coronavirus is a bigger threat

In nearly 20 years since Sars, China’s importance in the global economy has grown exponentially.

In 2002, when a lethal pneumonial-like virus known as Sars appeared in China, factories in the country mainly produced low-cost products like t-shirts and sneakers for customers around the world. whole.

Seventeen years later, another deadly virus is spreading rapidly in the most populous country in the world. But China has become a mainstay of the global economy, making the epidemic a far more powerful threat to fortunes.

International companies that depend on Chinese factories to manufacture their products and depend on Chinese consumers for sales are already warning of costly problems.

Apple, Starbucks and Ikea have temporarily closed stores in China. Shopping centers are deserted, threatening sales of Nike sneakers, Under Armor clothing and McDonald’s burgers. Factories manufacturing cars for General Motors and Toyota are delaying production pending workers’ return from the Lunar New Year vacation, which has been extended by the government to stop the spread of the virus. International airlines, including American, Delta, United, Lufthansa and British Airways, have canceled flights to China.

China’s economic growth is expected to slide to 5.6% this year from 6.1% last year, according to a conservative forecast from Oxford Economics based on the effect of the virus so far. This in turn would reduce global economic growth for the year by 0.2%, to an annual rate of 2.3% – the slowest pace since the global financial crisis ten years ago.

As a sign of growing concern, Chinese leaders announced on Sunday their intention to inject new credit into the economy following the resumption of trade on Monday. This will include a net amount of US $ 22 billion (US $ 34 billion) to consolidate the money markets as well as more flexible borrowing conditions for Chinese companies. Stock markets around the world have plunged in recent days as there is a growing sense that a public health crisis could turn into an economic shock.

Although Chinese factories still produce an astonishing range of relatively simple, low-value products like clothing and plastic items, they have long dominated more advanced and more lucrative activities like smartphones, computers, and auto parts. The country has become an essential part of the global supply chain, producing the necessary components for factories from Mexico to Malaysia.

China has also become a huge consumer market, a nation of 1.4 billion people with a growing appetite for electronic gadgets, fashion clothes and travel to Disneyland.

The Trump administration’s trade war has resulted in a partial decoupling of the U.S. and China, the two largest economies on the planet. Multinational companies that have used factories in China to manufacture their goods have sought to avoid U.S. tariffs by shifting production to other countries – particularly Vietnam. The coronavirus could accelerate this trend, at least for a while, if global companies were to be excluded from China.

Citizens await medical treatment at a hospital in Wuhan. Photo / Chris Buckley, The New York Times

The virus epidemic in Wuhan, a city that is home to 11 million people, has prompted the Chinese government to quarantine the metropolis and much of the surrounding Hubei province, preventing people from moving around.

Until now, the effect on factories has been limited by the fact that the epidemic took place during the Lunar New Year, the most important holiday of the year. Many businesses are closed during the holidays, while hundreds of millions of migrant workers return to their families in the countryside.

In an effort to keep people at home and stop the spread of the virus, the government extended the holidays until Sunday, adding three more days. But fear of the virus is so widespread and intense that many workers are expected to stay away from factory cities this week.

A frightening epidemic coinciding with a major vacation will almost certainly result in a substantial loss of sales for the tourism and hospitality industries in China. The hotels and restaurants that would normally be full of festivities are empty. Concerts and sporting events have been canceled. IMAX, the Toronto-based big screen film company, has postponed the release of five films it intended to show in China over the holidays.

Even at the end of the vacation, business should not return to normal. Many large industrial zones – including Shanghai, Suzhou and Guangdong province – have extended holidays by at least a week, preventing workers from returning.

As flights to China are limited and emergency public health restrictions are in place, Chinese operations of multinational companies may be limited. Major banks, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, order employees who have visited mainland China to stay at home for two weeks.

The Flushing neighborhood of New York, where the sight of people wearing masks has become more common. Photo / An Rong Xu, The New York Times

General Motors sold more cars in China last year than in the United States. Its Chinese factories will be closed for at least an additional week at the request of the government. Ford Motor Co. has asked Chinese leaders to work from home while its factories remain idle, a company spokesperson said.

All of this could wreak havoc with companies that depend on China for components, from auto factories in the U.S. Midwest and Mexico to garment factories in Bangladesh and Turkey.

If customers cannot buy what they need in China, Chinese factories could, in turn, reduce orders for imported machinery, components and raw materials – computer chips from Taiwan and South Korea, copper from Chile and Canada, factory equipment from Germany and Italy.

“It could potentially disrupt global supply chains,” said Rohini Malkani, economist at DBRS Morningstar, a global credit rating company. “It is too early to say how long it will last.”

Similar concerns accompanied the Sars epidemic in 2002 and 2003, when the virus emerged in southern Guangdong province before spreading across China and around the world, killing nearly 800 people in at least 17 countries.

China had just joined the World Trade Organization, accessing markets around the world. He exploited his seemingly limitless supply of low-wage workers to produce inexpensive consumer goods. Its economy was centered on exports. Its consumer market remained in its infancy.

In the ensuing years, China’s annual economic output increased eight-fold, from 1.7 trillion to almost 14 trillion dollars, according to the World Bank. Its share in world trade has more than doubled, from 5.3% in 2003 to 12.8% last year, according to Oxford Economics.

Its economic output per person multiplied to around US $ 9,000 ($ 14,000) last year, from around US $ 1,500 ($ 2,300) in 2003, giving households additional liquidity for a wide range of consumer goods.

Employees wear masks when talking to travelers at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Photo / Johnny Milano, The New York Times

“China now accounts for about a third of global economic growth, a share of global growth greater than in the United States, Europe and Japan combined,” said Andy Rothman, economist at Matthews Asia, a investment fund manager, during a recent testimony before a panel of the Congress.

The American semiconductor industry is particularly established in China, which is both a major manufacturing center and a market for its products. Intel customers in China generated approximately $ 20 billion ($ 30 billion) in revenue in 2019, or 28% of its total for the year.

Qualcomm, the dominant manufacturer of mobile phone chips, is even more dependent on China, deriving 47% of its annual revenue – nearly $ 12 billion ($ 18.5 billion) – from sales in the country.

No one knows how long the coronavirus epidemic will last. It is impossible to calculate to what extent this will disrupt the Chinese economy. But China’s formidable stature in the global economy means that the effect of the current epidemic is likely to far outweigh that of SARS.

“The ripple effects for the global economy are going to be much greater than they were,” said Nicholas R. Lardy, Chinese expert at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.

For manufacturers, the timing of the outbreak can limit the damage. They have just completed the fourth quarter, when production increases to meet demand for the winter holidays. The end of January is generally slow.

But the effects of the virus on supply chains, which have become notoriously complex, are difficult to predict. A single part of an advanced product like a smart TV can be made up of dozens of smaller components, each assembled from other parts. The companies themselves often do not know the suppliers who are at three or four levels of the chain.

“If you lack essential widgets for the production process and all of these widgets come from China, then your production lines may well be stopping,” said Ben May, global economist at Oxford Economics in London. “These problems are likely to appear all over the world.”

Pedestrians wear masks in Bangkok. Photo / Amanda Mustard, The New York Times

This became a problem in the aftermath of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan, which devastated manufacturers. Many companies have assumed that they are purchasing parts from a diverse range of suppliers, thereby protecting them from shortages, only to realize that the essential components are produced by unique factories.

If this is played out in China, the consequences are likely to be great.

“We are talking about a potentially large swath of a country on which the whole world depends as a manufacturing shop,” said Susan Helper, economist at Case Western Reserve University and former chief economist at the Department of Commerce. “The effects will be unexpected.”

Apple assembles most of its products in China. The company has severely restricted employee travel to China, chief executive officer Tim Cook said on Tuesday.

Apple has revealed much greater volatility in its potential revenue for the current quarter in the face of uncertainties over factory production and sales of its products.

These uncertainties increased on Saturday. Apple, which derives about one-sixth of its sales from China, has announced the closure of its 42 stores across the country.

Walmart buys vast volumes of its products from Chinese factories while operating 430 stores across the country, including in areas closed by quarantine. The company has cut hours at certain stores, a Walmart spokesperson said.

“We may still be in the early stages,” of the coronavirus crisis, wrote Judith McKenna, who heads international affairs for Walmart, on Friday.

China is the world’s largest toy manufacturer. At the international toy fair in Nuremberg, Germany, many Chinese suppliers expressed confidence in the upcoming reopening of their factories, said Rick Woldenberg, managing director of Learning Resources, a manufacturer of educational products and toys in Illinois .

“But nobody really knows how much of this information we can trust,” said Woldenberg.

Due to the trade war, the toy industry was effectively prepared at a time when its access to Chinese suppliers was threatened, said Woldenberg. In December, when the Trump administration threatened to impose an additional 15% tariff on Chinese imports, many toy companies sped up orders to exceed the deadline. Some have moved production to Thailand and Vietnam.

Toy manufacturers will soon have to rebuild their inventory. “If this goes on for four more months, we’re talking about a big problem,” said Jim Silver, managing director of TTPM.com, a consumer research site.

After SARS, China suffered several months of economic contraction and then rebounded considerably. It could also happen this time. The only certainty is this: everything that will happen in China will be widely felt.

“It is clear that China has become a much more dominant player in the world economy,” said May of Oxford Economics. “He is so much more involved in the global supply chain. For the past decade, he has been the spendthrift of last resort for the global economy.”



Written By: Peter S. Goodman

Photographs by: Giuia Marchi, An Rong Xu, Chris Buckley, Johnny Milano and Amanda Mustard

© 2020 THE NEW YORK TIMES

