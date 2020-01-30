SARS surpasses ninth person diagnosed as a virus

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak to be a public health emergency as the disease increases overseas.

The general director of the organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the statement was made because of the spread of the virus.

“The main reason for this declaration is not what is happening in China, but what is happening in other countries,” he said after a meeting of the Emergency Committee, an independent group of experts, in Geneva.

“Our main concern is that the virus can spread to poorly prepared countries and is poorly prepared for it.”

Corona virus infections have spread from China to more than 8,100 people worldwide, exceeding the total number of SARS epidemics.

A deadly coronavirus was diagnosed in Australia in nine, four in NSW, three in Victoria and two in Queensland.

Passengers flying Melbourne and Gold Coast on Monday run the risk of contracting the coronavirus from a passenger with the condition.

More than 100 people have died in China. (AP)

Tigerair communicates the passenger data to the health authorities

Passengers on a Tiger Air flight on Monday are contacted by the state government about fears that they may have contracted the deadly corona virus.

Two Chinese nationals who were confirmed to be infected with the virus were on Monday on Tiger Air’s TT566 flight from Melbourne to the Gold Coast.

They were part of a tour group that came from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Queensland Health confirmed the second case of coronavirus infection in the state as a 42-year-old woman late Thursday.

The government is now trying to contact the 171 passengers on board the flight on Monday evening.

She said that anyone exposed to an infectious person in a confined space for two hours or more could be at risk. The flight time from Melbourne to the Gold Coast is approximately two hours.

The development came when the Queensland Secretary of Health, Steven Miles, approved an order for public health emergencies that empowered the authorities to arrest suspected coronavirus victims.

As part of the order, Dr. Young gives written instructions instructing people to be in a particular location and the authorities can use reasonable force to those who do not.

The Prime Minister of Queensland, Annastacia Palaszczuk, and senior ministers chose not to go to a work meeting in the Gold Coast hinterland to deal with the health situation.

A total of 41 people in Queensland were tested for coronavirus on Thursday.

Tiger Air flight TT566 from Melbourne to the Gold Coast is the flight in question. (IStock)

Third coronavirus case confirmed in Victoria

Victoria’s health department gathers information about possible public corona virus exposure sites after a third case has emerged.

A Chinese woman in her forties was confirmed as the third Victorian case of the deadly virus on Thursday evening.

The woman was isolated at the Royal Melbourne Hospital. Eight other people are waiting for the results of their coronavirus tests in Victoria.

The visitor from Hubei Province is in a stable condition and two close contacts are monitored for symptoms.

Two new cases of coronavirus infection confirmed yesterday – this new case in Victoria and another in Queensland – have increased the total number of cases in Australia to nine.

The health department still has to confirm the location and movements of the woman before she is transferred to a hospital.

It was found that a man in his sixties who was confirmed to have the virus on Wednesday had dinner with his family at The House Of Delight in Glen Waverley on Australia Day.

How corona virus affects the human body. (9News) China’s deadly corona virus has spread all over the world. (Graphic: Tara Blancato)

Dr. On January 26, Brett Sutton, Victoria’s chief health officer, asked everyone in the restaurant to watch out for symptoms between 5:30 PM and 7 PM.

Although Dr. Sutton said the restaurant could be opened, a sign outside the hotel said it would remain closed until February 9th, “to minimize the risk of the novel corona virus.”

The man became infected while traveling in the Chinese province of Hubei. His five relatives were isolated with him, and four of them still had to get the results of their tests.

By Thursday evening, tests in Victoria had released up to 71 people from the virus.

China coronavirus cases outperform SARS

The number of coronavirus patients in 2002 and 2003 exceeded the number of people with severe acute respiratory syndrome.

The vast majority of patients are in China, where the virus came from an illegal wildlife market in Wuhan and claimed 170 lives, according to the latest official data.

But in other countries, from Japan to the United States, more than 100 cases have occurred that triggered an anti-Chinese sentiment and a wave of mask purchases.

South Korean company Kukje Pharma is considering doubling or tripling the shift to cope with order intake for “tens of millions” of masks.

“We can only do so much,” said a company official on Thursday.

How to protect yourself against coronavirus (graphic: Tara Blancato)

Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne Brokerage Pepperstone, said a WHO urgency statement could alert investors.

“The fear is that they (the WHO) are ringing the alarm bells … so people are taking money off the table,” he said.

The severe acute respiratory syndrome 2002-2003 also came from China, killing around 800 people and costing the global economy an estimated AUD 49 billion.

Economists fear that the impact may be greater this time, as China is now a bigger part of the global economy.

A government analyst predicted that the crisis would take one percentage point of China’s growth in the first quarter.

Global stocks fell on Thursday as the yuan bottomed out this year and the oil price fell.

Chinese doctors in protective clothing monitor the body temperature of passengers on a display to prevent the new corona virus at Nanjing South Railway Station (AP)

Almost all deaths occurred in Hubei Province – of which Wuhan is the capital – where 60 million people are virtually captive.

One in 60 Myanmar students caught in Wuhan said most of the shops there are closed.

“We cannot go out and buy food,” Si Thu Tun told Democratic Voice of Burma, an online news agency.

“Frankly, I have a big potato and three packs of instant noodles and some rice,” he said.

Myanmar is planning a special flight to get the students out of the country within three days.

Australia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand and Indonesia have quarantined evacuees for at least two weeks, although the United States and Japan have planned shorter voluntary isolation.

Three Japanese, 206 of whom had been evacuated on Wednesday, were infected and two of them had shown no symptoms.

India was the last country to report a case, a student from Wuhan University. Meanwhile, South Koreans protested quarantine facilities and threw eggs at a minister.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for cooperation when the country was preparing to evacuate the first of around 700 Wuhan citizens.

The impact of the crisis even hit an Italian cruise ship, holding 6,000 passengers on board while tests were carried out on two Chinese travelers.