Sasha Borissenko: Cases Test Contract Landscape

Millennials are increasingly opting for independent portfolios or careers – this means they can avoid presenteeism, the bad open work environment and enjoy their freedom, autonomy and real flexible working conditions.

But for those who have decided to stick with humans and pursue contracts, often bear the brunt of being chased by the IRD, and do not benefit from annual leave, parental leave, holiday pay. and other benefits of working within an organization. And host organizations also benefit because they do not have the obligations, responsibilities, or responsibilities associated with a typical working relationship.

The absence of benefits may change following a case pending before the labor court. In the case of Leota v Parcel Express Ltd, a courier driver sued his employer to verify his qualification as an “entrepreneur”, arguing that he had exercised the functions of permanent employee.

This means that for those with regular work, or for industries that are arbitrarily heavy with entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs could eventually reap the benefits of permanent employee status – and without the insecurity.

This is not the first case to test the procurement landscape, but it is the most important since the introduction of the 2019 Labor Relations (Triangular Employment) Act, which means that it can have widespread effects on many industries.

Let’s go back in time for a little context. Before the Rights Bilbo – I mean, the Labor Relations (Film Production) Bill (nicknamed the “ Hobbit Law ”), there was the 2005 Supreme Court decision, Bryson v Three Foot Six Limited. The case involved James Bryson, a designer hired as an entrepreneur by Three Foot Six Limited for The Lord of the Rings. The model unit was reduced and he lost his job as a result.

Bryson claimed that he was an employee rather than a contractor, which means that he could request a wrongful dismissal for the following reasons: that he had received training; he worked fixed hours; his salary increased; and Three Foot Six controlled how and when Bryson did the work.

The Supreme Court upheld Bryson’s claim, which went against industry practices at the time. The judgment stressed that this was a case which would not change the contractual landscape and was decided specifically on the facts.

Cue introduced the Hobbit Act in 2010, which saw entrepreneurs screaming bloody murder. It was a dark time for the creative industry, when film workers were excluded from collective bargaining. Fast forward seven years in the 2017 Prasad v LSG Sky Chefs case, which could be seen as a victory for disgruntled entrepreneurs.

Two “independent subcontractors” of the labor rental company Solutions Personnel Limited / Blue Collar Limited were considered to be employees of LSG Sky Chefs Limited. Labor law protections and minimum standards were generally enforced, even if they were hired and paid as “independent contractors”.

In this case, LSG managed the composition and performance issues and required contractors to wear an LSG uniform. The court concluded that the complainants had no control over the path or location where they did their work; they were under the strict direction and control of LSG supervisors (although they are paid less than permanent employees); the entrepreneurs did not participate in the decision-making process; they received training and were integrated into the LSG business in the broad sense; and they had no other real source of work.

The entrepreneurs rejoiced and the case resulted in the Labor Relations (Triangular Employment) Act 2019, introduced by Labor MP Kieran McAnulty.

The objective was to ensure that employees employed by one employer but working under the control and direction of another would not be deprived of the right to cover a collective agreement and could issue personal grievances.

The law has “curbed” companies that try to evade their legal obligations by hiring hired workers. And the wording of the law is broad to the extent that short-term or temporary contracts could be included.

For now, it will be interesting to see if Leota comes out on top and if the case could push me to join the lawyer-toast generation and enter the “gig economy”.

