Satan, death, mutilation and murder: why are covers of heavy metal albums so scary?

I’m not the only one who has found heavy metal artwork frightening as a child. The pictures of ghosts, gore and wandering skeletons that covered the walls of my older stepbrother’s room were more than enough to prevent me from sneaking into his bedroom and playing his drums. For a small child who found the Wombles a bit scary, this was really the stuff of nightmares.

These days I have learned as an adult metal fan to accept that creepy images and dark themes are inextricably linked to the subculture that I love. But for many of us it has been a journey of acceptance to get there, and sometimes a miracle that we were completely there.

Why does loud, heavy music so often go hand in hand with stomach moving images and disturbing themes? Where did the darkness come from? And why do fans love it so much?

A spark in the dark

Black Sabbath seems a logical place to start. Undoubtedly the first real metal band, they named themselves after a horror b film and grabbed the occult as a theme for their lyrics and illustrations. It set a template for much that would come.

At the time, the idea that the devil worked through music was not a new idea. Rock’n’roll had been tagged as ‘the music of the devil’, the myth of bluesman Robert Johnson who sold his soul to the devil was a few decades old and the concept of the ‘devil accord’ has been around for centuries. Yet in the peace, love and flower power of the 1960s, Sabbath was a refreshing alternative. And at this point the devil was still just a bit of fun.

When the fans drank it, the spectacle became more extreme. While rock’n’roll flowed around in the 1970s, the son of a preacher named Vincent Furnier entered the mainstream. Furnier turned his religious education on his head and transformed himself into a pantomime baddie on stage called Alice Cooper. The crowd went wild and tore a living chicken that Cooper had thrown into the crowd.

So far, so theatrical. It was clearly a release for fans, mostly young people who were tired of being limited by rules imposed by the authorities in their lives. This new breed of “shock rock” offered them the opportunity to form a new identity, while parents, conservative friends, and curious younger siblings were all shocked enough to keep a safe distance.

And of course it was great for bands that wanted to make a splash with their performances and increase record sales. But as early as the 1970s, some bands began to take the ideas further.

One of the less bloody album covers from Cattle Decapitation, if you can believe it (Image credit: Metal Blade)

Stairs to hell

Karl Spracklen, professor of Sociology of Music, Leisure and Culture at the University of Leeds Beckett, is the author of several articles on the counterculture of music and the so-called “dark leisure.”

Spracklen identifies Led Zeppelin as a point where we can observe that metal and real occultism are beginning to cross: “Today you see them as a classic rock band, but at the time they fell into the heavy metal bracket. And Jimmy Page took the darkness seriously. ”

As a teenager, Page developed an interest in Aleister Crowley, owned an occult bookstore in London in the 1970s, and bought Crowley’s famous Boleskine House, allegedly to be pursued. Page was probably not a full-fledged satanist, but he was clearly interested in alternative ways of thinking. This was less about marketing gimmicks and more about darkness as a central part of an artist’s identity.

“There is no doubt that metal fans are together in a shadow of strangeness”

Then the 80s came and the lines began to fade. Who played with it and who was real?

Spracklen explains: “If you look at Maiden’s The Number Of The Beast, as soon as they are on board, Bruce Dickinson has seen and built on what Sabbath and other bands have done for them. The album cover features a demon and the The title track is explicitly about the devil, and the fans are frightened of their parents and teachers, and it has become a way for secular people to distance themselves from Christianity in the US and parts of Europe where it was still strong. band were not satanists, it was all just playing.

“In the eighties, however, there are also bands that will use these ideas and turn into gore metal, death metal, and make something more extreme. Then, in the nineties, you have black metal, where the first wave pretended to be Satanic, then the second wave was real. ”

As extreme as some of those movements were, Spracklen says they have both different sides of the same coin: “It’s all about heavy metal that proves it’s countercultural, against the mainstream, angry with alienation. It’s a room for all kinds of rebels . “

Led Zeppelin’s creepy (and until recently banned on Facebook) House Of The Holy album covers (Image credit: Atlantic)

Shout Bloody Gore

There is no doubt that metal fans, regardless of where our personal bad taste lines are, stand together in a shadow of strangeness. If the metal horror is a way to distance ourselves from certain people in our lives, could it also be a way to connect with others who share our passion for loud and monstrous?

For a subculture inspired by the post-war horror boom, it makes perfect sense. We love to be scared, and there is a certain power in sharing freaky things that will disgust or delight our friends and family. From there we can form our own group of weirdoes who share the excitement and joy in our community.

“We have evolved from long nights where we got scared when we heard something in the dark that we didn’t understand,” says Spracklen, “we are determined to respond to things that make us scared or uncomfortable. But some of us get there too When you think of all the crime and fantasy shows on Netflix, for some people it is a buzz, for some people it is too much, and if you enjoy it, you ride with other fans and share it enthusiastically. “

Perhaps that is why the heavy metal subculture has survived the past 50 years with intact iconography and popularity. The community aspect is alive and kicking and still offers a refuge for those who don’t fit in – provided they like to go with the tropics. “You can definitely be an individual,” Spracklen jokes with some affection, “if your individuality wears a different logo on a different black t-shirt.”

So, are there any covers that make Professor Spracklen tickle? “Maybe some of the Carcass albums. I don’t like to look at pieces of dead things! It scared me off for years. It was only when I returned to heavy metal at the beginning of 2000 that I went back to find those records again and listen to them. And even now I probably wouldn’t study the covers or inlays. “

There you have it. Even professors of heavy metals are sometimes worn down. Now, behead someone for a spot of cattle?