Satanic Earth Feat. Dave Lombardo: New Album Will Audio ‘Really Disjointed’ And ‘Uneasy’

Previous SLAYER and present SUICIDAL TENDENCIES drummer Dave Lombardo has been working with the coronavirus downtime to get the job done on “some unpredicted projects,” together with SATANIC Planet, which also capabilities his Dead CROSS bandmate Justin Pearson, producer Luke Henshaw, Justin‘s Earth B bandmate Luke Henshaw, and Lucien Greaves, founder of The Satanic Temple. Other musicians contributing to the job include CATTLE DECAPITATION frontman Travis Ryan and Jung Sing, who was in ALL Leather-based with Justin.

Speaking about Lombardo‘s involvement with SATANIC World, Pearson told Brooklyn Vegan: “We experienced the bulk of the album finished and desired to see if he’d enjoy on a single particular keep track of, and maybe a next. We despatched information and then, a single monitor turned into a person, then two, then three, and now the total album, which is great. I appreciate the dude and what he is contributing to just about every track.”

Pertaining to SATANIC Planet‘s musical direction the extent of Lucien‘s involvement, Justin reported: “Effectively, I would not describe the audio. As I do with most of the things I am section if, I just say it really is ‘annoying,’ which it typically is, and it’s intended to be. I am also seeking to coin that as an actual style of music, for all the odd shit that can not be conveniently positioned in a box for marketing functions. As for Lucien‘s involvement, he does all of the lyric crafting and a great amount of the vocals. But back again to what it sounds like… it is generally really fucked sounding, in the realm of industrial tunes, but really disjointed, uneasy. It can be meant to sound like what one particular would assume a satanic report would sound like.”

As for when fans can hope to hear the new SATANIC Earth content, Justin reported: “We continue to have to have to complete up the album. We are scheduling on starting up to mix it before long, and then hopefully come across a label to launch it. With who is included in the venture, and our good friends who have contributed to the tracks such as Travis Ryan and Jung Sing, I consider it will be perfectly been given as weird as it is turning out. I truly glimpse forward to the planet listening to it.”

Lombardo, who at the moment splits his time concerning crossover pioneers SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, horror-punk icons MISFITS and hardcore supergroup Useless CROSS, was successfully fired from SLAYER just after sitting out the group’s Australian tour in February/March 2013 because of to a agreement dispute with the other bandmembers. He was subsequently replaced by Paul Bostaph, who was formerly SLAYER‘s drummer from 1992 until eventually 2001.

