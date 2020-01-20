Satanists swear to mess up the law against religious discrimination

As we all connect on the unstoppable march towards weapons Scott Morrison‘s pet Religious Discrimination Bill, a completely senseless law that provides legislative protection to a group of people in need of no legislative protection, at least a religious group – and definitely not one that Morrison had thought of when putting this whole thing together cockamamie scheme – has vowed to attack the bill on the forefoot by taking full advantage of it to the fullest.

The Noose Temple Of Satan, an endearing group of nice people who have committed themselves to extol the glory of Almighty Lucifer, has made a public vow to ensure that much of the proposed bill is applied to their spiritual practices in the same way as this would be the case with any other legitimate religion.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, the satanic temple published its call to arm the law, declaring that according to the Church’s official opinion, the laws are “unnecessary” and “federal government wasted time”, but they will do so Focus to ensure the full privileges that Morrison grants to religions and also relate to their own beliefs and practices.

The letter, which serves as an official submission to the federal government during the open public response period of the draft law, was posted on Facebook on Friday and is an absolute must-read.

Did you submit your contribution? https://www.ag.gov.au/Consultations/Pages/religious-freedom-bills-second-exposure-drafts.aspx

Posted by Noosa Temple of Satan on Friday January 17, 2020

In full it says:

“Satanism has a message that is so powerful that we don’t need laws to protect it. Put simply, the Noan satanists consider the proposed law against religious discrimination to be completely unnecessary and a waste of the federal government’s time. “

“However, Satanists across Australia will aggressively apply this law to ensure that we can access all the privileges it guarantees should this Parliament vote to pass those laws.”

“From access to street evangelism to school breakfast programs, pastoral care programs, programs for personal development of the school, touring bands for schools, weekend camp programs for schools, support programs for federal, state and local authorities to access to public institutions etc. The list is endless. ‘

“We will use our local federal member, commissioners and courts to defend our newly discovered rights under this legislative proposal.”

“Satan has big plans for the future of Noosa and Australia and we intend to use all the options available to us to achieve our goals. Hail Satan!”

It will be a real gasoline if federal politicians do the legislative gymnastics required to prevent all of this. I’ll tell you something.