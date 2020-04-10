satisfactory return to form

When we left Killing Eve towards the end of season two, it seemed like the title of the show had finally come true. MI6 agent Eva Polastra (Sandra O) was spotted in a pile of cobblestone, and Roman did not fight over her lifeless body. Her unfriendly obsession Wilanel (Jody Kamer) hovered over her, her finger still on the trigger of a pistol she had just aimed at a spy.

However, to kill one of his main characters, he would leave the play without much purpose and thus Eve survived, found by suspicious tourists after Villanel escaped without checking her pulse. When we meet her again in season three, she perceived the practice of death as a wake-up call and broke free from the world of espionage and contract killers. Now she wants a normal life, and she tries to find her, working in the kitchen of a Korean restaurant, drinking alone in red wine in a cramped new apartment and visiting her husband Nick (Owen McDonall) every few days as he tries to recover. with PTSD caused by Villanelle.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vh1icDxH5R0 (/ insert)

Without MI6 Eve may be out of danger, but her existence is utterly arrogant. This wound was accentuated by gray skies, tongue-in-cheek talk as she creates endless piles of dumplings and irritation as her grocery bags open and send her incredibly nutritious take-out of instant lambs and chips spilling to the floor. Therefore, no wonder, like most addicts, it is difficult for her to drop the case that made her feel so alive – even if she left her dead. “I totally ended the story with her,” she tells former colleague Kenny (Sean Delaney), but her urgent and almost defensive delivery suggests quite the opposite. Of course, one unforeseen tragedy later, Eve is again drawn into the old game of a pair of cats and mice, taking turns posing to each other and preparing to pounce.

This season, a number of new faces are introduced to his exciting world, most notably Dasha Harriet Walter. The Russian agent is a longtime teacher of Villanel, and she came here to return her to the queue after the events that unfolded in Rome. For viewers, it provides a new reference to the sinister Twelve and gives Villanel a fresh sparring partner. When Dasha brags about how “untouchable” her old murders are, she directs Villanel to try to get the upper hand. Of course, she responds in a dramatic, abnormal way.

Sandra Oh, as Eva Polastra in “The Kill of Eve.” Credit: BBC

There is a new addition behind the scenes. Lead screenwriter Suzanne Heathcott takes Fennel’s emerald from the second season and returns the sparkle, which disappeared after the first season. The show is still not for the better, but it goes there, rejoicing in the darkness and leaving you giggling when glamorous settings (chic homes on the French Riviera, kissed by the Spanish streets of the sun) are filled with mountains. Coupled with the always-electric tug of war for Comer and Oh and a new batch of disposable fasteners, it’s fun and satisfying.

Three premieres of “The Kill of Eve” on BBC iPlayer on April 13