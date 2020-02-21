Near

Delighted birthday, John Lewis!

The longtime U.S. congressman and civil legal rights icon turned 80 currently.

In the 1960s, Lewis — an Alabama native who came to Nashville to show up at American Baptist Theological Seminary — was a person of the founding members of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, leading lunch counter sit-ins. He was on the very first Flexibility Experience out of Washington, D.C. He was overwhelmed, harassed and arrested 40 instances.

In 1963, he spoke at the March on Washington. His words and phrases and tireless struggle for equality have influenced generations.

Rep. John Lewis discusses the progress designed, function that stays in civil rights movement.

Among the these is former President Barack Obama, who tweeted a picture Friday of the two males hugging. Obama identified as Lewis “just one of his heroes” and thanked him for “creating superior problems for 80 decades.”

Many others who tweeted their birthday needs had been former President Monthly bill Clinton Household Speaker Nancy Pelosi U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris the Rev. Al Sharpton journalist Dan Somewhat and former Legal professional Basic Eric Holder, who called Lewis “our greatest residing American.”

On Friday, Lewis tweeted his thanks. “Every working day on earth is a gift we should use to go on setting up the Beloved Local community,” he wrote.

In December, Lewis announced he has stage four pancreatic most cancers. He requested for prayers and said he designs to continue on serving during treatment method.

