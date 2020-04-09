Satisfied Twirlers Sq. Dance Club in Des Plaines celebrates its 50th yr

Box the gnat. Roll absent to a 50 % sashay. Weave the ring.

For Cliff Benson of Morton Grove, these are day-to-day phrases in his everyday lifestyle. He has been a square dance caller for 50 yrs, and spent the previous 5 as a member of the Happy Twirlers Sq. Dance Club in Des Plaines, which celebrated its own 50th anniversary in September.

“I have been a caller given that I was 14,” said Benson, who is co-president of the Happy Twirlers along with Leslie Williams of Schiller Park. “My parents ended up dancers, so I grew up all around it.”

Now he spends time dancing and at times contacting for the Des Plaines club, which was launched by Charles and Lee Weiler in September 1969 with 16 associates. Its maximum membership was 135 dancers in 1989-1990. It now features close to 30 users and is open to welcoming a lot more.

The evening is divided into a few components. It begins with a workshop from 7 to 7:30, which is like a refresher study course, supplying tips for some of the calls and likely in excess of dance moves. From 7:30 to 8 is spherical dancing, which is additional like ballroom dancing and makes use of a cuer, who tells the dancers the ways they need to be having.

Last but not least, it really is time for the key party — sq. dancing — which is in a development of a sq. with 8 persons and utilizes a caller, who “calls” out the moves dancers are predicted to do.

Each individual club nominates two persons to stand for them at the Sweetheart Dance in Des Plaines. There is a drawing to choose the Sweetheart Couple of the Calendar year. This year, Cliff Benson and Leslie Williams, co-presidents, were being the Sweetheart pair for Pleased Twirlers.

– Courtesy of Art Haehnel, Yellowrockers Sq. Dance Club

Williams stated the team makes use of a wide range of callers for the reason that there aren’t as well lots of in the area any much more. Benson has taken over some of the calling duties, accomplishing a couple of dances all through the time, whilst some arrive from as far away as Iowa to lead the festivities.

Benson stated the continuous improve is excellent for the dancers.

“Each and every caller places sequences jointly otherwise,” he said. “This way there is constantly a variety for the dancers, it’s by no means the exact dance 2 times.”

One more club tradition that assists mix issues up for customers is referred to as stealing and retrieving. This is exactly where at the very least 6 club members show up at a different group’s dance and “steal their banner.” In order to get it again, six of their dancers should go to the “thieving” club’s occasion.

“This makes it possible for the distinctive clubs to interact with each individual other,” Benson explained.

Williams said this utilised to make for a busy week.

“There have been dances just about every single evening. There for a when I was likely out four or five times a week,” she stated.

Benson mentioned the Delighted Twirlers show up at gatherings hosted by Yellowrockers in Roselle and Arlington Squares in Arlington Heights. He claimed it is a superior way for persons to get out to diverse locations and socialize with every single other.

“It can be great remaining out with folks,” he mentioned.

Associates of the Pleased Twirlers Dance Club in Des Plaines get aspect in a Monday Evening Workshop at the Oakton Arms to hone their abilities.

– Courtesy of Leslie Williams

Attending other dances also will help raise the number of men and women in attendance. Benson claimed it would be pleasant to get younger persons involved.

“It truly is not so effortless these days for more youthful persons. Occasions have adjusted. It is not like it used to be the place just a person mum or dad worked and you have been done by 5 p.m. Now, people go property and they have their personal computers and cellphones and it looks like they never go away the place of work. There is just no time,” he explained. “Would seem like if it does not transpire on a Saturday, it is not heading to materialize.”

Williams mentioned the typical age of users is 50, with their oldest member at 94, but there are a couple younger people trickling in.

Whilst they would like to see far more people join, Benson emphasizes that it is essential folks sign up to just take classes initial.

“Square dancing is finished in English no subject where by you go,” he mentioned. “You can stroll into any club in the world and take part, but they will assume you know how to dance.”

Williams explained sq. dance lessons are supplied at the District 214 Forest Check out Instructional Middle. Stop by ce.d214.org or simply call (847) 718-7700 to obtain when the future classes just take position.

Equally say that it is dependent on the individual how lengthy it takes them to get the moves down. And at the time they have figured out, workshops are offered Monday evenings at Oakton Arms, 1665 Oakton Place, Des Plaines.

Every single club has a banner with their hues. Clubs choose element in fantastic-natured stealing and retrieving each and every other’s banners by attending every other’s dances.

– Courtesy of Leslie Williams

“Classes start off from scratch,” Benson claimed, “whilst workshops serve as a refresher study course of types, performing on the calls and moves.”

Benson, who qualified prospects numerous of the workshops, mentioned that distinctive callers also occur in to guide so that the dancers get employed to how a range of sequences occur with each other. This way they will be in a position walk in anywhere and dance with no problems.

“Any individual can master how to do it,” Benson reported.”

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rest of the season, which ends in May possibly, has been canceled. Benson stated the team had planned to keep an anniversary celebration at the final dance, but has large hopes they will be capable to do one thing special when the group starts off up in September.

But try to remember to just take those classes, and you should not be intimidated.

