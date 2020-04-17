Satisfy All Your Khaki Desires With 50% Off at Dockers

From athletic to straight, tan to vivid blue, all Dockers khakis are on sale.

Dockers

I explained it a thirty day period ago and I’ll keep expressing it as prolonged as our work-from-residence scenario proceeds: you’re going to come to feel a ton improved if you set on trousers in the morning like it’s a normal working day, and I’m not talking about the type with drawstrings and school mascots.

To assistance you on the big-boy pants front, Dockers figured now is as great of a time as any to throw the most effective sale of the time. Now via midnight on Monday, the khaki kings are not only getting 50% off total-selling price outfits sitewide (with a couple of exclusions) when you use code Alongside one another, they are also having 50% off presently discounted sale objects and presenting the cheapest prices of the year on their basic Signature Khaki line (no code required). And to major it off, they’re supplying absolutely free delivery on orders above $75.

All that said, if you are a “classic fit” khaki form of person, and have been for your full grownup life, now is the great time to take a opportunity and try out a little something a minor additional existing. We’re not stating shave your head and squeeze into a pair of slims in palm print. (Make sure you do not do that.) We are expressing use the helpful Dockers in good shape manual and get a pair in the athletic or tapered types, and probably in a colour other than British khaki. Increase your sartorial horizons, nevertheless a bit, without getting judged by absolutely everyone in the business office.

