satisfy-parker-toler,-candidate-for-nashville-trustee-in-the-march-three-most-important

Parker Toler was appointed to the position of Trustee right after Charlie Cardwell’s loss of life. He faces former Metro Council Member Erica Gilmore in the election.

Editor’s take note: On March three, Nashville-Davidson County voters will not just have presidential candidates on the primary ballot, there will also be a handful of countywide places of work up for election. The Tennessean Editorial Board questioned the candidates to reply to its questionnaire. Locate the responses beneath.

Prospect

Parker Toler

Which business are you trying to find?

Trustee

(Take note: Mr. Toler was appointed by the Metro Council to the situation in 2019 after longtime Trustee Charlie Cardwell handed away)

What does the Trustee do?

The Business office of the Trustee is a Constitutional business that was set up as a tax selection agency for every single county in the condition of Tennessee.

Election opposition

Erica Gilmore, previous At-big and District Metro Council member

Age

78

City or town of home

Nashville

Education

Graduated from Howard Superior Faculty. Attended David Lipscomb/Nashville UT later TSU, Belmont Top quality Administration.

Task heritage and/or suitable experience

Metropolitan H2o Expert services Engineering-35 Several years, two terms Metro Council, Trustee’s Business office previous seven a long time, serving as Trustee considering the fact that June 2019

Family

Wife, Carole two daughters and three grandchildren

Why are you operating for this business?

I feel it is critical that I serve in this posture. It is a work that I delight in and I am fully commited to serving Nashville in the best way possible. All taxpayers must be served in a courteous method with integrity.

What will make you qualified to keep this workplace, and , if opposed, superior certified than your opponent?

My knowledge in collections of all expenses excepts drinking water sewer bills for a lot of a long time. My support in the Metro Council serving the biggest populated district in Davidson County at that time and my experience doing the job in the Trustee’s Business office for the past seven 1/2 many years. My comprehension of the regulations and laws as established out by the Condition of Tennessee and Metro Nashville Davidson County.

If you are elected (or re-elected), what are your top rated two to three priorities for your new (or subsequent) phrase in business office?

To see that we continue to gather all property tax, personalty tax and community utility tax in the most efficient way possible utilizing the hottest computer software packages for tax assortment. Also that we carry on to attain out to all of the elderly citizens that qualify for tax reduction, tax freeze or veteran’s disabilities to assist every single remain in their households as very long as possible. This is a incredibly significant portion of what we do each and every working day. We will go on to boost with the most recent know-how out there to our office. We have a focused staff that places forth their best effort and hard work just about every day to satisfy the taxpayers of Nashville Davidson County. The Trustee’s Office environment has operated for several many years with efficiency and integrity. We system to keep on that exact same support as set out by Charlie Cardwell for the previous two decades.

What are you listening to most from voters about what they want you to carry out, if elected?

The voters assume the office to continue on with the integrity that it has for many decades and generating every single attainable work to search for out citizens that qualify for tax relief and tax freeze courses.

How do you method tricky choices and what is an instance of how you overcame a challenge?

The challenge every single day is to serve the community in the very best achievable manner. When challenges do occur we exploration every attainable signifies to assist the taxpayer in the greatest way possible. To get the job done diligently with our suppliers to make certain we get the finest possibility feasible for the taxpayer.

Is there something else you would like us to know about you, your values and priorities?

I am a lifestyle time Nashville citizen. I appreciate pubic assistance and meeting all of the citizens of Nashville. I experienced a good teacher with my life span close friend, Charlie Cardwell.

What is your look at of the Very first Amendment and notably independence of the press? Do you commit to upholding the people’s appropriate to know how their government operates and to transparency?

Our office environment is as transparent as it can be. All information are public data. We are thoroughly clear.

Will you dedicate to currently being civil in how you existing you and the way you interact with opponents and others? (Our definition of civility is getting a superior, active, honest and respectable citizen)

Yes.

