satisfy-the-five-candidates-who-will-job-interview-to-grow-to-be-nashville-schools’-upcoming-director

The Metro Nashville Community Educational institutions board will hold interviews with 5 superintendent candidates for the duration of the very first 7 days of March as it seeks to come across a very long-term match for the submit.

The candidate interviews will be held Monday through Friday, with general public gatherings scheduled just about every day for family members and neighborhood customers at 4 p.m. and a conference for school and team at five p.m.

The board will job interview the candidates at 6 p.m. The board will use the exact established of concerns for each individual applicant. The inquiries are guided by 10 qualifications it is seeking for in its future director.

The interviews will be held in the board chambers at 2601 Bransford Ave.

The criteria for the following director to lead the district of 86,000 learners, 11,000 employees and a funds closing in on a billion bucks had been established right after many listening classes by the faculty board’s research company, the Tennessee College Boards Affiliation.

It includes a leader with helpful listening skills, with the capability to produce transform and develop help, who can unify assorted groups and who can build assist and self-confidence in the faculty process.

Shelley Redinger — Monday

Recent position: Spokane Community Educational institutions superintendent

Scholar population: 30,000

Shelley Redinger has been superintendent of Spokane Public Educational facilities considering the fact that 2012.

According to her cover letter, she sales opportunities a diverse district with a $462 million funds and 4,000 personnel users.

While she arrives from a lesser district, Redinger highlighted her system’s recognition as a single of the top rated in the country in closing ACT achievement gaps. She also stated boosting her district’s graduation costs from 62% to 88% as a result of neighborhood partnerships.

She also has expertise meeting the social-emotional wants of learners and with building occupation and technological systems, according to her resume.

Redinger has served as a superintendent in Virginia and Washington. Her working experience contains district administrator, principal and assistant principal. She earned her doctorate in instructional administration from the College of South Carolina.

She was not too long ago named as a finalist for the Scottsdale Unified School District superintendent job in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Rod Richmond — Tuesday

Current placement: Shelby County Faculties govt director of university student assist services

Scholar populace: 106,000

Roderick Richmond has served in a number of roles in Shelby County Faculties, which includes 1 12 months as chief tutorial officer in the 2013-14 faculty year following the Memphis Metropolis Faculties merger.

In his address letter, Richmond shown high educational advancement, decreasing the range of small-executing universities and improves in learning in math, science and social research in the course of his tenure as main tutorial officer.

And in his current role as pupil assistance solutions executive director, he stated he has centered on places this sort of as helping boost instruction, attendance, discipline and long-term absenteeism. He mentioned in his resume his perform has aided increase attendance prices and lowered the selection of university suspensions.

Richmond has practical experience as a college administrator, instructor and counselor. He gained his doctorate in academic leadership from Union University.

He was a short while ago a finalist for the Jackson-Madison County University District work.

Adrienne Battle — Wednesday

Current placement: Metro Nashville General public Colleges interim director

University student population: 86,000

Adrienne Fight has served as the city’s interim superintendent considering the fact that April and is a Nashville native.

She graduated from the city’s faculties and has served as a teacher, principal and administrator. In advance of she was named acting director, she labored as a community superintendent overseeing the Antioch and Cane Ridge cluster of educational institutions.

She said in her include letter she’s by now laid out a eyesight for the district as interim director to personalize training for every single pupil, create a constructive lifestyle and local climate in each individual faculty, and keep and recruit major talent into the classroom.

Since having around as interim superintendent, Battle has moved forward to appoint new personnel, created new district partnerships and is working with the board on crafting a spending plan for up coming yr.

She received her doctorate in educational administration and supervision from Tennessee Condition College.

Brenda Elliott — Thursday

Current placement: D.C. Public Educational facilities main of university improvement and supports and chief of fairness

University student population: 47,500

Brenda Elliott also is no stranger to Nashville.

She commenced her teaching job in Nashville and oversaw Stratford Large College and Litton Middle as a principal from 2001 to 2007. Her resume claims she also led very low-performing schools’ turnaround initiatives all through the 2008-09 faculty yr.

Her deal with letter stated she has a “profound and deep like” for Nashville and its educational institutions.

In her present job as D.C. Community Schools’ chief of faculty improvements and supports and chief of fairness, she claimed she is responsible for expertise and leadership enhancement as nicely as oversight of mental wellness, wellbeing companies, social-psychological studying and school tradition.

She also served in the military and as a school science trainer.

She is performing towards a doctorate in educational management from Superior Level University and has a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Tennessee Condition College.

Brian Kingsley — Friday

Latest place: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools chief academic officer

Pupil inhabitants: 149,000

Brian Kingsley prospects tutorial outcomes for North Carolina’s 2nd-premier district and the nation’s 18th major university district.

Kingsley’s resume states he is responsible — given that 2018 — for academic results in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ 175 buildings that have 149,000 learners and in excess of 8,000 lecturers. He manages a budget of additional than $200 million, his resume claims.

In the final calendar year, the district has led academic advancement on national exams among other city districts in all but a person category. He also outlined advancements in closing achievement gaps between students in Sophisticated Placement tests.

Kingsley explained in his include letter he has worked in a few of the nation’s premier and most various school techniques and led revolutionary educational tactics and concentrated on inequities.

Kingsley also has labored as a principal. He retains a master’s diploma in educational leadership from Florida Atlantic University.

