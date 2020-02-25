Satisfy the male who crafted his aspiration dwelling – a Texas-sized castle!

BELLVILLE — Mike Newman at first prepared to construct a log cabin in Bellville, Texas. But he woke up in the middle of the night with an idea to create his very own castle.

It took nearly 20 decades, but Newman built and constructed his dream property.

It arrives with a moat, three,000 pound drawbridge, chapel and courtyard. He even has a distinctive perimeter wall to preserve oncoming marauders out!

Newman hosts excursions and jousting lessons 6 days a week, together with exclusive activities like weddings and events. If you want to examine out this Texas-sized castle, go to www.newmanscastle.com.