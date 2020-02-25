Satisfy Vivian Wilhoite, applicant for Davidson County House Assessor in the March three main | Viewpoint

Vivian Wilhoite was initial elected as Assessor of Property for Davidson County in 2016. She is operating for re-election unopposed.

Editor’s note: On March three, Nashville-Davidson County voters will not just have presidential candidates on the main ballot, there will also be a handful of countywide workplaces up for election. The Tennessean Editorial Board questioned the candidates to answer to its questionnaire. Discover the solutions beneath.

Applicant

Vivian Wilhoite

Which business are you searching for?

Davidson County Home Assessor (incumbent)

Election opposition

None

Age

56

City or metropolis of home

Nashville 37217

Education

one. Graduate of Tennessee Point out University BBA -1987 and have accomplished programs toward Masters of Public Administration two. Certified Community Administrator – 2019 three. Done Scenario Analyze courses essential by the Intercontinental Affiliation of Examining Officers.

Career history and/or appropriate experience

From August 1987 – August 2016 Tennessee Public Company Commission – Appraiser Tennessee General public Service Fee – Deputy Chief of Consumer Companies Division Tennessee Regulatory Authority formally Tennessee Public Assistance Fee – Main, Customer Division Tennessee Regulatory Authority – Manager, Purchaser Outreach

Family

Married to Larry for 27 decades & counting. We have two sons, Pherius-23 and Lelan-19 & and our sweet Bella-our pet

Why are you operating for this business?

I really like what I do. I like my function family. I enjoy the local community of Davidson County the place I consider every single opportunity to teach them on the tasks of the Office environment of Assessments and their legal rights as a residence owner or long term home proprietor.

What helps make you competent to maintain this office environment, and , if opposed, superior skilled than your opponent?

My performing knowledge is what makes me capable for the posture of Assessor. Beginning at the Tennessee Community Support Commission in 1987 wherever I began as an Appraiser, I performed appraisals for ad valorem tax functions. We ended up thought of “the 96th Assessor” in addition to the 95 Tennessee county assessors. Our functions were being that of a county assessor but for appraisal of for-revenue fuel, drinking water, electrical, phone, airways, pipelines and other entities which are, by state law, to be assessed by our condition office environment. I also obtained managerial management practical experience that assists me to this working day in the operations of the day-to-day pursuits of the Assessor’s place of work which I presently maintain. Last but not least, with a desire to deliver far better being familiar with to the people today of Davidson County for both of those residence proprietors and non-residence owners about the obligations of the Business office of Assessments, the more than 20 many years working experience in outreach set the phase for the much more than 150 outreach displays that my employees and I have done county-extensive because using office.

If you are elected (or re-elected), what are your best 2 to 3 priorities for your new (or subsequent) term in office environment?

Proceed our educational outreach that is vital to comprehension the Reappraisal that is performed every single four several years. The subsequent Reappraisal will be performed in 2021. Functioning with my extraordinary team to manage our 5-year Certification of Excellence status where we were acknowledged nationally and internationally for best appraisal and assessment tactics throughout our office such as a sturdy emphasis on teamwork, accomplishments and a substantial degree of gratification among friends, staff members and constituents. Effectively implement a new Computerized Assisted Mass Appraisal computer software that will assistance us to be much more helpful and productive in our mass appraisal works whilst supplying improved expert services to the constituents who employ our site for work and informational uses.

What are you hearing most from voters about what they want you to complete, if elected?

Intriguing enough what I listen to most from voters about what they want me to attain is to not to raise their taxes. I immediately tell them that I am the Assessor of Residence or that I am the Property Assessor but I am not the “Tax” Assessor.

When a human being tends to make that assertion, I take the possibility to explain that “increasing taxes” is not a function of my workplace. I also seize that prospect to briefly teach the taxpayers that the Assessor does not have the authority to elevate taxes but that authority lies inside the powers of the Mayor and/or the Metropolitan Town Council. I also tell the voters that I, with the huge help of my unbelievable staff members, am dependable for the valuation of property in a truthful and equitable fashion for both actual and individual assets.

The discuss may well flip into the purpose for their enhanced taxes resulting from their worth increase. From there we communicate about how we arrive at the worth, explain their rights to appeal and tell them of applications which may perhaps aid them or an individual they know who could qualify for support spending their taxes. I take every single possibility achievable to teach and advise our property proprietors and/or voters.

How do you strategy difficult conclusions and what is an instance of how you overcame a problem?

In my place of work, I approach tough choices as a team effort and hard work incorporating organizational knowledge, greatest techniques and out-of-the-box contemplating to attain a solve. I have an unbelievable administrative and managerial workers who are my “go to” employees of details, who I deeply regard. Opinions from all of my gifted staff members is welcome.

For occasion, even while our workplace was wrongly accused of becoming the result in of the city’s income shortfall as a end result of the 2017 Reappraisal, my administrative staff delivered the historical and latest data which clearly showed the Reappraisal of 2017 experienced very little to do with the city’s shortfall. This was a major obstacle to deal with remaining a 1st time period Assessor.

I overcame this obstacle by initial collaborating with my workers, then conference with quite a few stakeholders, numerous media outlets, elected officials, and citizens to equip them with accurate details and knowledge about the Reappraisal process.

Is there everything else you would like us to know about you, your values and priorities?

As the Assessor of Home, my great personnel and I get the job done for the people today of Davidson County in cooperation with fellow elected officials. It is our pleasure to provide. We will “Do all of the good we can, for all of the people today we can, in every way we can, although we can.”

What is your watch of the First Modification and particularly independence of the push? Do you dedicate to upholding the people’s appropriate to know how their govt operates and to transparency?

I consider in “independence of the push”. We routinely and brazenly offer public facts to a variety of media stores pertaining to their inquiries. I see this romantic relationship in between the media and my place of work as a partnership to the community-at-big especially to assist audience, who are our constituents, to make educated conclusions and to deliver accurate data.

Will you dedicate to remaining civil in how you existing you and the way you interact with opponents and some others? (Our definition of civility is being a superior, active, genuine and respectable citizen)

Indeed.

