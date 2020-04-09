Saturday Night Live Returning with Showcases produced

Saturday Night Live is back, with a touch.

SNL has not produced any new episodes since Daniel Craigaired on March 7 due to the spread of coronavirus. However, on Saturday, April 11, the long-running series returns with original content featuring material remotely produced by Saturday Night Live cast members who practice social media. “Weekend updates” will be part of a new episode.

Saturday Night Live initially has new episodes planned for March 28, April 4 and April 11. John Krasinski is set to host a March 28 episode with music guests Two lips. Production is currently suspended indefinitely after being suspended on March 16.

In addition to Craig, the host of season 45 has been included John Mulaney, RuPaul, Adam Driver, J.J. Watt, Eddie Murphy, Scarlett Johansson, Jennier Lopez, Harry’s style, Will Ferrell, Rapper’s chance, Kristen Stewart, David Harbor, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Woody Harrelson.

Includes season 45 incl Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Hari Mikey, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang |.

Several late-night events and other talks have resumed production with the home-based anchor. The Night Show, The Last Night, The Late Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and The View are among the shows now far from producing new episodes. from far .

Saturday Night Live returns with new content on Saturday, April 11 at 11:30 am. on NBC.

(E! And NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch NBC Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest information on coronavirus pandemics and for tips on how to prevent COVID-19 transmission, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.