They may be locked out of 30 rock, but the SNL cast doesn’t allow them to stop for a show. Saturday Night Live returns with the closing episode on Saturday, April 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET / PT. The long-running sketch comedy series was forced to cease production because of the porn virus epidemic (COVID-19) in March, but now NBC has found a way to show the program, while still maintaining social exclusionary practices. SNL is back with a less-than-hosted remote show, as The Hollywood Reporter reported, and there are plans to incorporate fan favorites from the special episode, including “Weekend Update.”

The episode will also include material from the other SNL staff, though it remains to be seen what that material will be. The casting team, for their part, seems excited to start a new chapter from their homes. On Thursday, the official Twitter posted to SNL a picture of the cast, including Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson, as they preview the return of the comic show.

Currently, the remote episode is said to be one-time, according to THR. But given some of the late-night shows that embraced filming at home, this new episode could be a preview of what is to come for SNL – at least for now. With the film and television industry shutting down in fact, the programs are starting to get creative with their photography and submissions. And given its resilient nature, it just feels right for SNL to give a backhanded episode, though it’s going to be weird for the cast to not come to live viewers from 30 Rock.

The departure on Saturday will mark the first SNL first episode since March 8, when Daniel Craig hosted. The next new episode is set for March 28, with John Krasinski hosting before the Ganda forced the show to take unlimited respite. As the filming stopped, SNL shot 15 of the 21 episodes in its 45th season.

Now that the show is going on, SNL is set to reach episode 16 – it will simply reach people live from the cast members’ homes instead of the familiar sound stage at 30 Rock.

