Saturday night sky with full moon “snow”

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – The second full moon of the year takes place this evening (Sunday morning) at 2:33 a.m. The February full moon is most commonly referred to as the snow moon because there is a lot of snow in the middle of winter.

The full moon in February 2020 is also considered a supermoon, but only by a few.

A supermoon is a full or new moon that comes very close to Earth in its elliptical (non-circular) orbit. An ellipse has a shape similar to an oval.

If you put the earth in an oval, you will find that there is a point of apogee and a point of perigee. Apogee is the farthest point from Earth.

Perigee is the closest point to Earth.

Unfortunately, there is no official measurement that defines how close the approach must be to be considered a supermoon.

Richard Nolle, the astrologer who came up with the term, arbitrarily explained that the full or new moon could be considered a super moon if it was 90 percent below the perigee.

The problem is to calculate 90% of the perigee as the apogee and perigee points change from month to month. If the 90% will be calculated based on the years furthest away and the next perigee, February full moon Not count as a supermoon. However, if it is calculated based on the nearest and most distant point of this month, the snow moon does come within 90% of the closest possible approach.

The February full moon will be the fourth closest approach of the 13 full moons to Earth this year.

No matter it’s near, the February full moon will be within 225,234 miles of the earth. This still affects the tides, with the tide a little higher and the tide a little lower than normal.

Source: Earthsky.org

