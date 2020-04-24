Saturday Night Stay to Air Next At-Property Episode This Weekend

Saturday Night time Reside to Air 2nd At-Home Episode This Weekend

In accordance to The Hollywood Reporter, Saturday Night Are living will air its next at-house episode this weekend on April 25. The first at-residence and remotely created episode debuted on April 11. The formal SNL Twitter account posted an announcement online video, which you can look at out beneath!

We’re again this Saturday #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/fMBqBL0fqa

— Saturday Night time Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 23, 2020

The most recent edition of SNL will be created remotely with forged users filming sketches from their households. The preceding episode attained Saturday Evening Live it’s next-most effective same working day scores of the rationale. Tom Hanks served as the host for the episode as Chris Martin appeared as the musical visitor as he carried out in entrance of a hand-drawn backdrop.

The host and/or musical visitor for this Saturday’s episode of SNL has not nevertheless been introduced.

The April 11 Saturday Night Stay episode showcased Kate McKinnon reprising her Ruth Bader Ginsberg perception as properly as a submit-pandemic dating display together with a “Weekend Update” that includes Michael Che and Colin Jost joking about from their respective dwelling rooms.

Who would you like to see host the subsequent at-residence edition of Saturday Night Dwell? Did you tune in to the episode on April 11? Share your comments below!