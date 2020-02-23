[saturday-night-time-dui-checkpoint-benefits]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Bakersfield Police Department Site visitors Part carried out a DUI Checkpoint in Northeast Bakersfield, Saturday night.

According to the section, the operation took location at the 200 block of Bernard St. in between six: 00 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday. 241 autos were screened and 4 drivers have been detained to assess and identify their sobriety impact amount.

No one was arrested for DUI, but 1 driver was cited for driving without having a license and a few others were driving with a suspended license.

Funding for this checkpoint is offered by a grant from the California Workplace of Targeted visitors Protection, by the Countrywide Freeway Traffic Protection Administration.

As often, if you suspect a drunk driver, connect with 911.