Saturday NYC Men’s Oxford Shirts are 50% off

It’s time to try a new Oxford. Get a 50% discount on Saturdays in New York.

Saturdays NYC

We understand Zuckeburg’s desire to have a uniform – that is, a range of clothes that you wear every day to avoid the morning hassle of choosing an outfit. But no matter how strong your conviction or how classic the uniform is, it can and will be stale.

Take the white oxford shirt. It is one of the most important men’s models. However, if you’ve worn them for years, it’s high time to try another option, e.g. For example, the Crosby Oxfords made of 100% medium weight cotton from Saturdays NYC, which are currently 50% cheaper.

There’s nothing crazy here – no tiny collars, crazy hems, or eye-catching branding – so you can feel safe picking up a pair and availing yourself of free shipping when you hit the $ 100 mark. If you have never tried it on Saturday, this is the perfect entry into one of the more sophisticated lifestyle brands.

That said, if you’re an anti-uniform eccentric, the Crosby Oxford is also available in fuchsia. This is a color goal for 2020.

Subscribe here for our daily newsletter with offers and products, The Goods

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.