Saturday’s fight card: Keys to NFL Divisional Playoff Games

Loading...

While the NFL playoffs are entering the divisional round, it’s time to wonder if the four teams that have their turn can maintain momentum against the clubs that came from the wild card weekend, three of them on the road.

History suggests that home teams will win this week – they are 16-4 in the last 20 divisions – given that no-one who has played in the wild card weekend since the 2012 season has reached the Super Bowl.

After a look at the Sunday games, here is a guide for Saturday’s action.

VIKINGS 49ERS

When: 3.35 pm Saturday.

True: Levi’s stadium in Santa Clara, California.

TV: Ch. 5.

THREE KEYS

1. Formidable front lines: It might be tempting to focus on Kirk Cousins ​​and Jimmy Garoppolo quarterbacks, but it will be just as fun to watch the lines of defense that will chase them. The 49ers defense line has two 2018 Pro Bowl players (Dee Ford and DeForest Buckner), in addition to the 2019 honoree Nick Bosa. The Vikings now have a dual Pro Bowl player Danielle Hunter opposite triple honoree Everson Griffen. The two teams also had 48 bags each in the regular season, in fifth place in the competition.

2. Coaching ties: This goes deeper than the Vikings coach Mike Zimmer vs. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. When Kirk Cousins ​​was drafted in 2012 and made his first NFL start for the Redskins later that year, his offensive coordinator was Shanahan. And when Shanahan first broke into the league, the man who first retained him as position coach was Gary Kubiak, who is now an attacking advisor to the Vikings. In other words, there is a lot of familiarity between the two offenses, and it will be interesting to see if Shanahan in particular can use his knowledge of the strengths and weaknesses of cousins ​​to help the defense of the 49ers deploy him some uncomfortable places.

3. Thielen an X factor? Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has had a brutal season that had to do with a hamstring injury while he struggled to repeat his Pro Bowl performances in 2017 and 2018. But in last week’s wildcard victory over the Saints, he looked like his old self and caught seven passes for 129 yards – including of course the central hold in the extension. This week, Thielen faces a difficult matchup in 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, but if he can bear another 100-yard reception day, this would be a huge boost for Minnesota.

TITANS RAVENS

When: 7:15 pm Saturday.

True: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

TV: Ch. 2.

THREE KEYS

1. Loop loop loop: The obvious intrigue is the hasty dominance of both sides. The Raven led the NFL with no less than 206 rushing yards per game, which was more than 45 meters for the next team. Yet the Titans were not far behind, with a third place with 138.9. The time of possession of Baltimore was in first place (34:47), while the Titans – despite the hasty success – came in 30th place (28:31). For the Titans to upset the Ravens, they may have to borrow the strategy of their opponents and delay the game. As explosive as Baltimore’s violation is, if it is on the sidelines, it’s not as dangerous. This will be a real chess match between the Titans’ Mike Vrabel and the ravens John Harbaugh.

2. Outside zone: That brings us to the bread and butter assault weapon of the Titans: walk back Derrick Henry. Henry has fired the regular season-season champion of the NFL, the Patriots in the wild-card round with 182 yards and a touchdown on 34 bears. The Titans rarely had to rely on quarterback Ryan Tannehill, although he delivered when asked to throw. Yet the size of Henry (6-3, 247 pounds) makes it difficult for him to pull down. According to Pro Football Focus, after his first contact, Henry won 138 of his thrilling yards against the Pats. Part of that was because the Titans relied on outside storms, allowing Henry to use his patience and vision to read holes and bounce outside. But because Henry is such a big back, it is a task that is easier said than done. If Baltimore can slow down Tennessee’s oversized zone, Tannehill has to step up.

3. Competence: And that brings us to Baltimore’s best weapons: pistol formation and deception. The Raven use the gun more than any other team. This makes it possible for the transient attack to include dispersal schemes that are consistent with Jackson’s experience, but more importantly, for Jackson to exploit defenses with his explosive athletics. So many of Baltimore’s plays under offensive coordinator Greg Roman concern quarterback Lamar Jackson pretend a transfer and go to the other direction. This slows down the speed defense to diagnose games. And if Tennessee is slow in judging what to do, Jackson has the time he needs for a big day.