[saturday’s-high-faculty-scoreboard-and-highlights]

BOYS BASKETBALL
Arlington Catholic 64, Paulo Freire 56
Bridgewater-Raynham 68, Somerville 55
Milton Academy 78, BB&N 54
Nantucket 61, Tri-County 32
Quincy 60, North Quincy 56
St. Luke’s (CT) 59, Beaver Country Day 58
Swampscott 63, Wakefield 52
Ladies BASKETBALL
Beaver Region Day 67, Brooks 63
Hanover 60, East Bridgewater 50
Lynn Classical 48, Somerville 42
North Reading through 63, Everett 50
Quincy 58, North Quincy 25
Walpole 56, Scituate 41
Worcester Academy 63, Exeter 44
IAABO Board 27 Match
Division 1 initial round
Cathedral 59, Central Catholic 55
Franklin 58, Bridgewater-Raynham 41
Division two initial round
Braintree 54, Hingham 48
Norwood 66, Harmony-Carlisle 31
BOYS HOCKEY
Belmont one, Arlington one
Bishop Fenwick 3, St. Mary’s (L) 2
Braintree two, Canton two
Brookline five, Cohasset/Hull 2
Central Catholic one, Chelmsford one
Danvers two, Winthrop one
Hamilton-Wenham three, Rockport one
Hopkinton four, Plymouth North 2
Lincoln-Sudbury four, Waltham 3
Mansfield 2, Shrewsbury 1
Marblehead 5, Swampscott 3
Marshfield seven, Plymouth South 1
Medway 1, Dedham
Melrose 4, Burlington one
Natick 10, Wayland/Weston one
Newton South 4, Newton North
North Quincy four, Dartmouth three
Northeast 5, Saugus
Norwell four, Dennis-Yarmouth two
Pentucket 7, Durfee one
Pope Francis 7, Catholic Memorial 4
Rev./Mat./Mal. 11, East Boston
Rivers two, Roxbury Latin
St. John’s Prep 9, Billerica 2
Scituate 2, Quincy
Taunton 3, Stoughton one
Watertown two, Essex Tech
Winchester three, Woburn 1
Xaverian 4, Framingham 2
Buddy Ferreira Traditional
Arlington Catholic six, Duxbury 2
BC Higher 5, Falmouth one
Hingham 3, Abp. Williams 2
Reading through three, Austin Prep 2 (ot)
Newburyport Bank Classic
Triton four, Methuen 1
Newburyport four, Andover one
Girls HOCKEY
Arlington three, Belmont one
Austin Prep 3, St. Mary’s (L)
Bishop Fenwick 6, Medford/Malden 3
Bishop Stang 6, Scituate 1
Burlington six, Shawsheen/Bedford
Cambridge 1, Concord-Carlisle 1
Dennis-Yarmouth two, Falmouth 2
Duxbury two, Plymouth two
Gloucester 7, Beverly one
HPNA 7, Masconomet
Medfield/Norton 2, Framingham one
Needham 5, Brookline
Norwell 6, Marshfield three
Norwood four, St. Peter Marian three
Notre Dame Acad. (H) three, Milton
Quincy/N. Quincy 12, Fontbonne/Latin Acad. 4
Sandwich seven, Nantucket
Thayer Acd. five, Lawrence Acd. three
Ursuline two, Leominster
Waltham 1, Boston Latin
Wakefield 6, Stoneham/Melrose
Watertown three, Wilmington 1
Westford Academy three, Methuen/Tewksbury one
Westwood three, Hingham 2
Woburn two, Winchester
ROUNDUP
BOYS BASKETBALL
Quinton Champagne scored 18 factors as Bridgewater-Raynham (nine-10) dropped Somerville, 68-55, in a nonleague tilt.
Ladies BASKETBALL
Ali Brigham recorded a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds, while adding 5 assists, as No. 1 Franklin (19-) rolled past No. two Bridgewater-Raynham, 58-41, in the opening spherical of the IAABO Board 27 Division one tournament. Megan O’Connell scored 14 points, while Olivia Quinn included 12 for the Panthers.
In the other IAABO Board 27 Division 1 semifinal, Ciana Gibson hit two absolutely free throws in the waning moments and completed with a team high 20 points as No. 4 Cathedral (13-one) edged No. 3 Central Catholic, 59-55
Sophomore Megan Olbrys scored 20 details as No. 12 Norwood (18-1) prolonged its winning streak to 17 with a 66-31 gain around Concord-Carlisle in the opening spherical of the IAABO Board 27 Division 2 match.
Norwood will Braintree (10-nine), which stamped its way into the state match with a 54-48 acquire around No. 14 Hingham. Hailey Sherlock scored 11, though Adrianna Casanova added 10. Grace Bennis tallied a video game-large 23 for the Harbormen.
McKalah Gaine netted 23 factors and 12 rebounds whilst Clare Connolly added 10 points and 12 rebounds, providing Hanover (11-nine) a 60-50 victory about nonleague foe East Bridgewater. … Amber Crayton had 21 factors as Lynn Classical (nine-10) took down Somerville, 48-42.
Ladies HOCKEY
Mikayla Brightman recorded two targets and an assist although Future Arruda included another two targets to direct Bishop Stang (9-6-three) to a 6-one victory in excess of Scituate in nonleague motion. … Maggie Lynch notched five objectives and an help as Quincy/North Quincy (four-11-two) defeated Fontbonne/Latin Academy, 12-4.
In MVC/DCL Smaller participate in, Caitlyn Burke made 35 will save for her seventh shutout of the period as Waltham (nine-2-five) blanked Boston Latin, one-.
BOYS HOCKEY
Freshman Vincent Wolff scored fourteen seconds into the match and Mason Andrade additional a next as Watertown (12-5-two) defeated Essex Tech, 2-, in nonleague engage in.
Will Ham scored the game-winner for Hingham (11-six-3), as they defeated Archbishop Williams, three-2, in the first round of the Buddy Ferreira Classic.
Collin Hart and Zach Piersol each and every tallied two plans as Marblehead (13-3-three) topped Swampscott, 5-three, in a Northeastern Meeting meeting.