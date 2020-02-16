[saturday’s-high-faculty-scoreboard-and-highlights]

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arlington Catholic 64, Paulo Freire 56

Bridgewater-Raynham 68, Somerville 55

Milton Academy 78, BB&N 54

Nantucket 61, Tri-County 32

Quincy 60, North Quincy 56

St. Luke’s (CT) 59, Beaver Country Day 58

Swampscott 63, Wakefield 52

Ladies BASKETBALL

Beaver Region Day 67, Brooks 63

Hanover 60, East Bridgewater 50

Lynn Classical 48, Somerville 42

North Reading through 63, Everett 50

Quincy 58, North Quincy 25

Walpole 56, Scituate 41

Worcester Academy 63, Exeter 44

IAABO Board 27 Match

Division 1 initial round

Cathedral 59, Central Catholic 55

Franklin 58, Bridgewater-Raynham 41

Division two initial round

Braintree 54, Hingham 48

Norwood 66, Harmony-Carlisle 31

BOYS HOCKEY

Belmont one, Arlington one

Bishop Fenwick 3, St. Mary’s (L) 2

Braintree two, Canton two

Brookline five, Cohasset/Hull 2

Central Catholic one, Chelmsford one

Danvers two, Winthrop one

Hamilton-Wenham three, Rockport one

Hopkinton four, Plymouth North 2

Lincoln-Sudbury four, Waltham 3

Mansfield 2, Shrewsbury 1

Marblehead 5, Swampscott 3

Marshfield seven, Plymouth South 1

Medway 1, Dedham

Melrose 4, Burlington one

Natick 10, Wayland/Weston one

Newton South 4, Newton North

North Quincy four, Dartmouth three

Northeast 5, Saugus

Norwell four, Dennis-Yarmouth two

Pentucket 7, Durfee one

Pope Francis 7, Catholic Memorial 4

Rev./Mat./Mal. 11, East Boston

Rivers two, Roxbury Latin

St. John’s Prep 9, Billerica 2

Scituate 2, Quincy

Taunton 3, Stoughton one

Watertown two, Essex Tech

Winchester three, Woburn 1

Xaverian 4, Framingham 2

Buddy Ferreira Traditional

Arlington Catholic six, Duxbury 2

BC Higher 5, Falmouth one

Hingham 3, Abp. Williams 2

Reading through three, Austin Prep 2 (ot)

Newburyport Bank Classic

Triton four, Methuen 1

Newburyport four, Andover one

Girls HOCKEY

Arlington three, Belmont one

Austin Prep 3, St. Mary’s (L)

Bishop Fenwick 6, Medford/Malden 3

Bishop Stang 6, Scituate 1

Burlington six, Shawsheen/Bedford

Cambridge 1, Concord-Carlisle 1

Dennis-Yarmouth two, Falmouth 2

Duxbury two, Plymouth two

Gloucester 7, Beverly one

HPNA 7, Masconomet

Medfield/Norton 2, Framingham one

Needham 5, Brookline

Norwell 6, Marshfield three

Norwood four, St. Peter Marian three

Notre Dame Acad. (H) three, Milton

Quincy/N. Quincy 12, Fontbonne/Latin Acad. 4

Sandwich seven, Nantucket

Thayer Acd. five, Lawrence Acd. three

Ursuline two, Leominster

Waltham 1, Boston Latin

Wakefield 6, Stoneham/Melrose

Watertown three, Wilmington 1

Westford Academy three, Methuen/Tewksbury one

Westwood three, Hingham 2

Woburn two, Winchester

ROUNDUP

Quinton Champagne scored 18 factors as Bridgewater-Raynham (nine-10) dropped Somerville, 68-55, in a nonleague tilt.

Ali Brigham recorded a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds, while adding 5 assists, as No. 1 Franklin (19-) rolled past No. two Bridgewater-Raynham, 58-41, in the opening spherical of the IAABO Board 27 Division one tournament. Megan O’Connell scored 14 points, while Olivia Quinn included 12 for the Panthers.

In the other IAABO Board 27 Division 1 semifinal, Ciana Gibson hit two absolutely free throws in the waning moments and completed with a team high 20 points as No. 4 Cathedral (13-one) edged No. 3 Central Catholic, 59-55

Sophomore Megan Olbrys scored 20 details as No. 12 Norwood (18-1) prolonged its winning streak to 17 with a 66-31 gain around Concord-Carlisle in the opening spherical of the IAABO Board 27 Division 2 match.

Norwood will Braintree (10-nine), which stamped its way into the state match with a 54-48 acquire around No. 14 Hingham. Hailey Sherlock scored 11, though Adrianna Casanova added 10. Grace Bennis tallied a video game-large 23 for the Harbormen.

McKalah Gaine netted 23 factors and 12 rebounds whilst Clare Connolly added 10 points and 12 rebounds, providing Hanover (11-nine) a 60-50 victory about nonleague foe East Bridgewater. … Amber Crayton had 21 factors as Lynn Classical (nine-10) took down Somerville, 48-42.

Mikayla Brightman recorded two targets and an assist although Future Arruda included another two targets to direct Bishop Stang (9-6-three) to a 6-one victory in excess of Scituate in nonleague motion. … Maggie Lynch notched five objectives and an help as Quincy/North Quincy (four-11-two) defeated Fontbonne/Latin Academy, 12-4.

In MVC/DCL Smaller participate in, Caitlyn Burke made 35 will save for her seventh shutout of the period as Waltham (nine-2-five) blanked Boston Latin, one-.

Freshman Vincent Wolff scored fourteen seconds into the match and Mason Andrade additional a next as Watertown (12-5-two) defeated Essex Tech, 2-, in nonleague engage in.

Will Ham scored the game-winner for Hingham (11-six-3), as they defeated Archbishop Williams, three-2, in the first round of the Buddy Ferreira Classic.

Collin Hart and Zach Piersol each and every tallied two plans as Marblehead (13-3-three) topped Swampscott, 5-three, in a Northeastern Meeting meeting.