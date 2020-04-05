Saturday’s Jackpot is $ 180 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 04/04/20 is $ 180 million. The Saturday night draw will take place immediately after 11 pm

This page can be bookmarked and refreshed to see if you hold the winning number. Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot 04/04/2014 is estimated at $ 180 million, with a cash option of $ 144.8 million. Jackpots can increase if sales further project the lottery, according to officials.

The winning numbers on Wednesday (01/04/20) for the $ 170 million Powerball jackpot are: 33-35-45-48-60 with a Powerball 16. Power Play is 2x.

There were no grand prize winners on Wednesday, nor were there any tickets sold that matched all five white balls, and only lost the red Powerball, for the second prize of a game of $ 1 million.

The main prize won was $ 70 million in the 2/12/20 lottery with tickets purchased in Michigan.

The previous grand prize winner was on 29/01/20. The tickets were sold at the 7-Eleven store on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, Florida, for a grand prize of $ 394 million, which has a $ 274.6 million cash option. The 7-Eleven store will receive $ 100,000 to sell the winning ticket.

The last grand prize-winning ticket sold in California on 11/02/19 with a $ 150 million jackpot. The Powerball Jackpot rolled 33 times before Bonita Springs tickets were purchased on January 29, 2020.

Powerball tickets were purchased near Lafayette, Louisiana, in February 2020.

The odds of getting the top prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, regardless of the size of the jackpot – according to the Powerball website.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery that is played every Wednesday and Saturday, and one of the two biggest lottery jackpot games in America. Powerball Jackpots start at $ 40 million, and other prizes pay from $ 1 million to $ 2 million with Power Play. Tickets are $ 2. You can check the number for tonight, or the previous winning number, on the official Powerball website.

Another multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is played on Tuesday and Friday. Like Powerball, the jackpot is reset at $ 40 million after the jackpot is won, and one row of numbers is $ 2, with the option $ 1 to double their win with Megaplier. Here is the Mega Millions website for more information, or to check past potential numbers.

There are nine ways to win money during Powerball. Just get a Powerball without another number to pay $ 4, and even more if the power game is purchased with extra dollars. The same payment applies to one ball plus a powerball, and $ 7 is a payment for two correct numbers with a powerball, or three correct numbers and no powerball.

If five white numbered balls are selected but the red powerball is incorrect, then the payment is $ 1 million, with a higher payment if the power game is selected.

Here are the top Powerball jackpot prizes of all time

1. $ 1,586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets are sold in California, Florida and Tennessee

2. $ 768.4 million (3/27/2019)

A single ticket is sold in Wisconsin

3. $ 758.7 million (08/23/2017)

A single ticket is sold in Massachusetts

4. $ 687.8 million (10/27/2018)

Two winning tickets were taken, one sold in Iowa and one sold in New York.

5. $ 590.5 million (5/18/2013)

A single ticket is sold in Florida

6. $ 587.5 million (11/28/2012)

Two winning tickets were taken, one sold in Missouri and one sold in Arizona.

7. $ 564.1 million (11/02/2015)

Winning tickets are sold in Texas, North Carolina and Puerto Rico