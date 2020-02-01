Saturday’s scores

GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =

Bedford 60, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 44

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 57, West Christian 43

Cascade, Western Dubuque 72, Wilton 38

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 54, Des Moines, Hoover 43

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 62, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 36

Des Moines Christian 59, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 34

Dike-New Hartford 75, Osage 41

Dubuque, Hempstead 38, Dubuque, Senior 35

East Sac County 53, Ruthven-Ayrshire 48

Estherville Lincoln Central 50, Spencer 40

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, Newman Catholic, Mason City 34

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, North Tama, Traer 19

Iowa City High 75, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 73

Marion 45, Center Point-Urbana 43

Nodaway Valley 66, Earlham 36

North Cedar, Stanwood 52, Lisbon 46, OT

North Polk, Alleman 57, Norwalk 46

South Hardin 46, South Hamilton, Jewell 29

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, Riceville 41

Unit Christian 61, St. Mary’s, Remsen 30

Waverly-Shell Rock 53, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 49

West Burlington 65, Eldon Cardinal 25

West Marshall, State Center 60, Glidden-Ralston 35

Nebraska Frontier Conference

Championship =

Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb 58, Heartland Christian 29

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =

Alburnett 57, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 55

Cascade, Western Dubuque 55, Wilton 27

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 53, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 37

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 51, Dubuque, Hempstead 42

East Sac County 74, Ruthven-Ayrshire 53

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 65, Newman Catholic, Mason City 42

Gilbert 68, Webster City 50

Iowa City Liberty High School 65, Carlisle 35

Madrid 80, Perry 39

Midland, Wyoming 59, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 25

Mount Vernon 62, Grinnell 33

Murray 70, Seymour 43

Nodaway Valley 69, Earlham 59

North Cedar, Stanwood 54, Lisbon 43

Pleasant Valley 64, Fort Madison 41

South Hardin 62, South Hamilton, Jewell 60

Spencer 67, Estherville Lincoln Central 59

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 68, Riceville 29

Waterloo, East 68, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 61

West Christian 56, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 45

