Saturday’s scores

GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =
Bedford 60, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 44
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 57, West Christian 43
Cascade, Western Dubuque 72, Wilton 38
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 54, Des Moines, Hoover 43
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 62, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 36
Des Moines Christian 59, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 34
Dike-New Hartford 75, Osage 41
Dubuque, Hempstead 38, Dubuque, Senior 35
East Sac County 53, Ruthven-Ayrshire 48
Estherville Lincoln Central 50, Spencer 40
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, Newman Catholic, Mason City 34
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, North Tama, Traer 19
Iowa City High 75, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 73
Marion 45, Center Point-Urbana 43
Nodaway Valley 66, Earlham 36
North Cedar, Stanwood 52, Lisbon 46, OT
North Polk, Alleman 57, Norwalk 46
South Hardin 46, South Hamilton, Jewell 29
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, Riceville 41
Unit Christian 61, St. Mary’s, Remsen 30
Waverly-Shell Rock 53, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 49
West Burlington 65, Eldon Cardinal 25
West Marshall, State Center 60, Glidden-Ralston 35
Nebraska Frontier Conference
Championship =
Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb 58, Heartland Christian 29
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =
Alburnett 57, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 55
Cascade, Western Dubuque 55, Wilton 27
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 53, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 37
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 51, Dubuque, Hempstead 42
East Sac County 74, Ruthven-Ayrshire 53
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 65, Newman Catholic, Mason City 42
Gilbert 68, Webster City 50
Iowa City Liberty High School 65, Carlisle 35
Madrid 80, Perry 39
Midland, Wyoming 59, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 25
Mount Vernon 62, Grinnell 33
Murray 70, Seymour 43
Nodaway Valley 69, Earlham 59
North Cedar, Stanwood 54, Lisbon 43
Pleasant Valley 64, Fort Madison 41
South Hardin 62, South Hamilton, Jewell 60
Spencer 67, Estherville Lincoln Central 59
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 68, Riceville 29
Waterloo, East 68, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 61
West Christian 56, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 45
