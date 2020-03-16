Saudi Arabia detains 298 general public officials in new corruption probes | Planet

RIYADH, March 16 — Saudi Arabia yesterday announced the detention of hundreds of govt officials, including military services and protection officers, on fees involving bribery and exploiting public business, and said investigators would deliver charges against them.

Scores of the kingdom’s financial and political elite have been detained in 2017 at Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton resort in a corruption crackdown that unsettled some overseas investors.

The royal court explained past year it was winding down that campaign after 15 months, but the authorities later on stated they would commence likely right after graft by everyday government employees.

An anti-corruption overall body recognised as Nazaha tweeted yesterday that it had arrested and would indict 298 people on crimes these types of as bribery, embezzlement, and abuse of electricity involving a total of 379 million riyals (RM431 million).

Among all those implicated are eight defence ministry officers suspected of bribery and revenue laundering in relation to authorities contracts for the duration of the yrs 2005-2015, and 29 interior ministry officials in the Eastern Province, such as three colonels, a key standard and a brigadier common.

Two judges ended up also detained for getting bribes, along with 9 officers accused of corruption at Riyadh’s AlMaarefa University which resulted in extreme damage to a building and caused fatalities and injuries, Nazaha explained.

The company supplied no names and couple other information about the scenarios. — Reuters