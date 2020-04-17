Saudi Arabia faces Covid-19 disaster with potent reserves, minimal financial debt, claims minister | Revenue

Passengers coming from China carrying masks are checked by Saudi Wellness Ministry workforce on their arrival at King Khalid Intercontinental Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

CAIRO, April 17 ― Saudi Arabia is experiencing the world crisis from a placement of power, given its sturdy monetary place and reserves, with fairly small federal government credit card debt, its finance minister stated, referring to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Saudi government’s priorities are needed resources for the overall health treatment procedure and monetary and economic help to all those afflicted by coronavirus, the minister was quoted as declaring in a state news agency SPA report posted early nowadays.

It is also having into account the re-prioritisation of paying out beneath the present-day circumstances, Mohammed al-Jadaan said in opinions to a virtual assembly of the International Financial and Money Committee yesterday.

The finance minister anticipated the global overall economy to tumble into “the worst recession” this calendar year, stating it would be a great deal worse than all through the world financial disaster.

The minister also stressed the have to have to adapt time-certain and clear money and financial measures that will support lead to a speedy financial restoration and include economical risks.

Al-Jadaan reiterated the Kingdom’s readiness to deliver further more support if vital, indicating they are closely monitoring the over-all predicament.

He urged the Intercontinental Financial Fund (IMF) to go on to have adaptability in responding to the requires of users provided the uncertainty amid coronavirus outbreak.

The minister mentioned the Kingdom encourages (IMF) to go on its participation and assist for the Center East and North Africa, pointing out that (IMF) has a fantastic place to help its users, with its potential to help US$1 trillion (RM4.36 trillion) in lending. ― Reuters