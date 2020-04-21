Saudi Arabia killed more than 180 people last year and set execution record

According to the latest global review of the death penalty by Amnesty International, Saudi Arabia executed more than 180 death sentences last year and broke the death penalty record. A report from the International Human Rights Group this week showing an overall global decline in executions was issued this week.

Amnesty International said the Saudi authorities executed 184 people in 2019 for crimes ranging from drug crimes to murder, up from 149 in 2018. The country sentenced six women and 178 men to death last year, Amnesty International said. Foreigner.

The organization also reported an “increased use of the death penalty as a political weapon against dissidents from Saudi Muslim minorities in Saudi Arabia.” Among the people killed by the Saudi administration, 37 were sentenced to death on the suspicion of terrorism-related crimes, most of them minority Shiites.

“The death penalty is an abomination inhumane punishment, and there is no credible evidence to deter crime more than prison conditions. The majority of countries are aware of this and that the death penalty continues to decline worldwide. We encourage it, “said Claire Algar. Statement by Amnesty International’s Senior Director of Research, Advocacy and Policy.

“But with increasing reliance on executions, a few countries resisted the global trend away from the death penalty,” Alger continued. “Increasing use of the death penalty, including political dissident weapons in Saudi Arabia, is alarming progress. Also shocking is the huge increase in death penalty in Iraq, which nearly doubled in just one year.”

According to the report, the number of executions in Iraq increased from 52 in 2018 to at least 100 in 2019. Most were accused of being part of ISIS.

Amnesty International said China has executed by far the most executions in any country in 2019. The number is believed to be in the thousands, but since China considers it a state secret, the exact number is unknown.

“China hasn’t released figures on the death penalty yet, according to available information, thousands of people are sentenced to death each year,” the Amnesty International report said.

Iran was the second largest in the world after China to use the death penalty. According to Amnesty International, at least 251 people died last year, which is actually a slight decrease from the previous year.

Worldwide, the number of executions decreased from 690 to 657 for the fourth consecutive year [excluding unknown numbers from China]. According to Amnesty International, this is the lowest total recorded in the last decade.

In the United States, Amnesty International executed 22 deaths last year in seven states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas [9 in total]. Nationwide, 2,581 people were sentenced to death in the United States.

The report notes that no country in the world has abolished the death penalty in 2019, but some US states have taken action in response. New Hampshire becomes the 21st state to abolish the death penalty for all crimes, and California Governor Gavin Newtham has suspended executions for at least his tenure, but more than 700 accused have been sentenced to death in the state. I remain a prisoner. No one has been executed in California since 2006.

